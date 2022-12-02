Record of home runs and also of dollars – Record de jonrones y también de dólares

“It sounds paradoxical that in Qatar you can’t even ‘taste’ wine”… Trapichito.

The most expensive. Something is already certain about the hiring of Aaron Judge…:

He will break the record of Mike Trout (Angels), of 35 million 500 thousand dollars per season. Because The Yankees formally offered him, on Wednesday, 300 million for eight years, that is, 37 million 500 thousand annually.

Now, yesterday they expected the Giants to surpass such numbers.

In Los Angeles, according to Judge’s agents, PSI Sports Management is ready to offer $450 million for 10 seasons, at 45 a year. From San Francisco they told me yesterday that they would pay 400 million for only eight seasons.

If the man is eventually signed for $45 million a year, and after age 31, he maintains his average season game appearances of 104, each game would cost the Dodgers $432,692.

I still believe, after all, the Yankees will get Judge.

And I couldn’t study engineering because I’m so bad at math!

“The World Cup in Qatar is ‘pasado por agua’, since it cannot be so even for beer”… Trapichito.

“For our people, watching football without beer is like eating paella without rice”… Trapichito.

Mattingley TV. After managing the Dodgers and the Marlins, Don Mattingly returns to the American League, with the Blue Jays, but not as a manager. The former Yankee will work for the Canadian organization as a television commentator, but only when an offer arises to report on the field in front of a club house.

** 48 years ago today, because it was in 1974, when the Major Leagues approved covering the balls with cowhide instead of horse. The leather of bulls and cows could not be used for such a thing, because it broke when pressed at the seams. But a chemical procedure in the tannery solved the problem, which made the industry hundreds of thousands of dollars cheaper and made it less difficult to get the hides, because daily we kill much more cattle than horses.

Small details. Quietly, 32-year-old 10-season veteran Shelby Miller signed with the Dodgers, who will use him as a reliever. Miller has been useful in the rotations, has started 132 games, and from the bullpen has come out to pitch, 35 more.

“The fortune of the ruler in Qatar is 366 billion dollars, which he has been able to save because it is forbidden to buy liquor there”… Trapichito.

—————Español—————

Record de jonrones y también de dólares

“Suena paradójico que en Catar no se pueda ni ‘catar’ el vino”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El más costoso. Algo es ya cierto sobre la contratación de Aaron Judge…:

Batirá el record de Mike Trout (Angelinos), de 35 millones 500 mil dólares por temporada. Porque Los Yankees le ofrecieron formalmente, el miércoles, 300 millones para ocho años, o sea, 37 millones 500 mil anuales.

Ahora, ayer esperaban que los Gigantes superaran tales números.

En Los Ángeles, según los agentes de Judge, PSI Sports Management, están listos para ofrecer 450 millones por 10 campañas, a 45 por año. De San Francisco me dijeron ayer que pagarían 400 millones por sólo ocho temporadas.

Si finalmente, el hombre es firmado por 45 millones anuales, y después de los 31 años de edad, mantiene su promedio de apariciones en juegos de temporada, que es de 104, cada juego le costaría a los Dodgers, 432 mil 692.

Sigo creyendo, que con todo y todo, los Yankees se quedarán con Judge.

¡Y yo no pude estudiar ingeniería porque soy muy malo en matemáticas!

“El Mundial de Fútbol en Catar es ‘pasado por agua’, ya que no puede serlo ni siquiera por cerveza”… Trapichito.

“Para nuestra gente, ver el fútbol sin cerveza, es como comer paella sin arroz”… Trapichito.

Mattingly TV. Después dirigir a los Dodgers y a los Marlins, Don Mattingly regresa a la Liga Americana, con los Blue Jays, pero no como mánager. El ex de los Yankees trabajará para la organización canadiense como comentarista por televisión, pero, solamente mientras surge una oferta para estar al frente de un club en el terreno de juego.

** Hoy hace 48 años, porque fue en 1974, cuando las Grandes Ligas aprobaron cubrir las pelotas con cuero de ganado vacuno en vez del caballar. El cuero de toros y vacas no se podía usar para tal cosa, porque se rompía al ser prensado por las costuras. Pero un procedimiento químico en la curtiembre resolvió el problema, que abarató en cientos de miles de dólares la industria e hizo menos difícil conseguir los cueros, porque diariamente matamos mucho más ganado vacuno que caballar.

Pequeños detalles. A la calladita, el veterano de 10 temporadas y 32 años de edad, Shelby Miller, firmó con los Dodgers, quienes lo utilizarán como relevista. Miller ha sido útil en las rotaciones, ha abierto 132 juegos, y desde el bullpén ha salido a lanzar, 35 más.

“La fortuna del que manda en Catar es de 366 mil millones de dólares, lo que ha podido ahorrar porque allá está prohibido comprar licores”… Trapichito.

