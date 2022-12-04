The Dodgers don’t use their minor leaguers – Los Dodgers no usan a sus ligas menores

“The secret to winning in baseball is good pitching, making the routine plays and a three run home run”… Earl Weaver.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The Dodgers kick off the Winter Rally in San Diego today where hundreds of billions of dollars set aside for contracts with Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander and five others who would also be new to that roster. , Carlos Rodón, Xánder Boagaerts, Mitch Hániger, Alex Reyes, native of Elizabeth, New Jersey; and the Puerto Rican from Ponce, Carlos Correa.

Rodón, a 22-year-old Miami native, son of Cubans, is one of the most coveted pitchers at that convention. He posted a 2.28 ERA in 31 starts with the Giants this year, when he won 14 games and lost eight in his eighth major league season.

In other areas, in Los Angeles they are about to invest more than 300 million dollars each year for the next decade, in a roster that would include the 2022 American League home run leader and the 2022 NL Cy Young winner.

The Dodgers paid their players this year, 266 million, the average among the 30 teams was 130 million and the one that invested the most in their contracts was the Rangers, 322 million.

However, in the “Los Angeles Times”, the ears of the home team have been pulled, because they are looking for whom to pay billions, when they could pay fees of 700 thousand to a million to their minor league stars and thus develop them, convert them in big show figures.

Columnist Houston Mitchel, from that important newspaper, has just published:

“The Dodgers can sign whoever they want. But the question is, what is their philosophy this year? I do not have the answer.

“Are they going to go after a couple of big names, like Verlander and Judge? Or will it be better to go after a couple of free agents, at middle cost, and open the door for so many young players that they have in the minors already prepared to take advantage of their opportunity?

“I would go for the latter. Remember, nobody celebrated when the Dodgers announced they had signed Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney before last season, and they pitched pretty well.”

Adding Mitchel: “The Dodgers just signed Shelby Miller. Since 2018 he is 1-9, 8.92, has allowed 104 hits and has given away 51 walks in 79.2 innings, with 71 strikeouts. For all that, they are going to pay him a million and a half dollars.”

Thanks to life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————— español —————

Los Dodgers no usan a sus ligas menores

“El secreto para ganar en el beisbol es buen pitcheo, hacer las jugadas de rutina y un jonrón de tres carreras”… Earl Weaver.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Dodgers inaugurarán hoy el Mitin de Invierno, en San Diego, con cientos de miles de millones de dólares dispuestos para contratos con Aaron Judge, Justin Verlánder y otros cinco que también serían nuevos en ese róster, Carlos Rodón, Xánder Boagaerts, Mitch Hániger, Alex Reyes, nativo de Elizabeth, New Jersey; y el boricua de Ponce, Carlos Correa.

Rodón, nativo de Miami, hijo de Cubanos, de 22 años, es de los lanzadores más codiciados en esa convención. Dejó efectividad de 2.28 en 31 aperturas, con los Gigantes este año, cuando ganó 14 juegos y perdió ocho, en su octava temporada de Grandes Ligas.

O sea, en Los Ángeles están por invertir más de 300 millones de dólares en cada año durante la próxima década, en un róster que incluiría al líder jonronero de la Liga Americana 2022 y al ganador del Cy Young de la Nacional 2022.

Los Dodgers pagaron este año a sus peloteros, 266 millones, el promedio entre los 30 equipos fue de 130 millones y el que más invirtió en sus contratos fue el de los Rangers, 322 millones.

Sin embargo, en “Los Ángeles Times”, le han halados las orejas al equipo de la casa, porque andan buscando a quiénes pagar multimillones, cuando podrían pagar honorarios de 700 mil a un millón a sus estrellas de las menores y así desarrollarlos, convertirlos en figuras del big show.

El columnista Houston Mitchel, de ese importante diario, acaba de publicar:

“Los Dodgers pueden firmar al que quieran. Pero la pregunta es, ¿cuál es la filosofía de ellos este año? No tengo la respuesta.

“¿Es que irán tras un par de grandes nombres, como Verlánder y Judge? O será mejor ir tras un par de agentes libres, de mediano costo, y abrir la puerta a tantos jóvenes jugadores que tienen en las menores ya preparados para aprovechar su oportunidad?

“Yo me decidiría por lo último. Recuerden, nadie celebró cuando los Dodgers anunciaron que habían firmado a Tyler Anderson y Andrew Heaney antes de la temporada pasada, y ellos lanzaron bastante bien”.

Y agrega Mitchel: “Los Dodgers acaban de firmar a Shelby Miller. Desde 2018 él tiene record de 1-9, 8.92, ha permitido 104 incogibles y ha regalado 51 bases en 79.2 innings, con 71 strikeouts. Por todo eso, le van a pagar millón y medio de dólares”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5