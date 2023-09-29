The following was announced by MLB on Friday September 29th — Shohei Ohtani finishes 2023 season with most popular player jersey in MLB for first time; MLB-Best Braves Fill List With Four Stars Including Ronald Acuña Jr. at No. 2; Elly De La Cruz Makes Jersey List Debut as Youngest Player Since Acuña in 2018; De La Cruz, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Julio Rodríguez, Adley Rutschman Finish Season on Most Popular List for First Time

After more awe-inspiring performances on the diamond in 2023 that continued to resonate with fans around the world, Shohei Ohtani finished the season with the most popular player jersey in MLB. After appearing in the top 10 after two prior seasons (2018 & 2021), this is the first season that Ohtani finished atop the league-wide rankings and the first time that a Japanese player has reached no. 1. Ohtani’s fellow MVP teammate Mike Trout (#10) continued his streak of appearing in every most popular player jersey list since his rookie season in 2012.