Shohei Ohtani is unique, sensational – Shohei Ohtani es único, sensacional

“As soon as one is famous, one loses control of oneself” … MADONA.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Most importantly, the Angels lead their Division, 17-10 through yesterday, and the Astros, 15-11.

The amazing thing is that Shohei Ohtani is showing off things that no one has done in baseball for a long time. Like that of, at the same time, being a starting pitcher and a third batter in Fenway Park. It happened the day before yesterday.

The last one who had assumed such responsibilities together in the Boston park had been Babe Ruth, on September 20, 1919. More than 102 years ago.

And not only that, but Shohei shut out the Red Sox in seven innings, with 11 strikeouts (more than half of the 21 outs in the process). The third strikes of those pitches were, four with splitters, three with sliders, three with fastballs and one with a curveball.

In other words, he had the entire repertoire at its best, with the curve at 81 miles per hour, the splitter at 89.4 and the fastball, which he threw 48 times, between 97.2 and 103.3.

He altogether threw for home plate 99 times and missed 29 swings.

It is clear that while other pitchers take care of throwing at the batters’ heads, what the Japanese does is pass the ball through the strike zone.

Ohtani allowed six hits, zero runs, before being relieved starting in the eighth inning by Mike Mayers, who posted the other two zeros, for the 8-0 victory.

At bat, Ohtani doubled and singled in four at-bats, one RBI and one run scored.

“This boy is incredible. I have no words to praise him as he deserves,” said Jared Walsh, who chipped in for the win with his second home run of the season.

And the veteran of the Red Sox, Rich Hill, expressed…:

“Ohtani is the best in both leagues. We all agree on that. What he does may not be seen for another hundred years.”

It was Shohei Ohtani’s first time pitching at Fenway Park. After the game, surrounded by reporters, in the clubhouse, he said…:

“This is one of my favorite stadiums, as I think it is the favorite of all baseball lovers. He dreamed of launching here. And I’m leaving with a very good impression of Fenway Park and all of Boston.”

Angels manager Joe Maddon, who one assumes has seen all of baseball, commented…:

“Ohtani has thrown the best game of his career this afternoon, after last night we were here until close to midnight and with tremendous cold. He is a special, unique, sensational player.”

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————Español——————————————-

Shohei Ohtani es único, sensacional

“Tan pronto como una es famosa, se pierde el control de sí misma”… MADONA.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo más importante es que los Angelinos son líderes en su División, con 17-10 hasta ayer, y sobre los Astros, 15-11.

Lo asombroso es que Shohei Ohtani anda exhibiendo cosas que nadie hacía en el beisbol durante mucho tiempo. Como eso de, a la vez, ser pitcher abridor y tercer bate en Fenway Park. Ocurrió anteayer.

El último que había asumido tales responsabilidades juntas en el parque bostoniano, había sido Babe Ruth, el 20 de septiembre de 1919. Hace más de 102 años.

Y no solo eso, sino que Shohei blanqueó a los Medias Rojas en siete innings, con 11 strikeouts (más de la mitad de los 21 outs del proceso). Los terceros strikes de esos fusilados fueron, cuatro con splitters, tres con sliders, tres con rectas y uno con curva.

O sea, tenía todo el repertorio en lo máximo, con la curva a 81 millas por hora, la splitter a 89.4 y la recta, que tiró 48 veces, entre las 97.2 y 103.3.

En total lanzó para home 99 veces e hizo perder 29 swings.

Está claro que mientras otros lanzadores se ocupan de tirarle por la cabeza de los bateadores, el japonés lo que hace es pasar la pelota por la zona de strike.

Ohtani permitió seis hits, cero carreras, antes de ser relevado a partir del octavo inning, por Mike Mayers, quien colgó los otros dos ceros, para la victoria de 8-0.

Al bate, Ohtani conectó doble y sencillo en cuatro turnos, una impulsada y una anotada.

“Este muchacho es increíble. No tengo palabras para ponderarlo como merece”, dijo Jared Walsh, quien cooperó para la victoria con su segundo jonrón de la campaña.

Y el veterano de los Medias Rojas, Rich Hill, expresó…:

“Ohtani es el mejor de ambas Ligas. Todos estamos de acuerdo en eso. Lo que hace, quizá no se verá sino dentro de otros cien años”.

Fue la primera vez que Shohei Ohtani lanzó en Fenway Park. Después del juego, rodeado de reporteros, en el clubhouse, dijo…:

“Éste es uno de mis estadios favoritos, como creo es favorito de todos los amantes del beisbol. Soñaba con lanzar aquí. Y me voy con una muy buena impresión de Fenway Park y de todo Boston”.

El mánager de los Angelinos, Joe Maddon, de quien uno supone lo ha visto todo el beisbol, comentó…:

“Ohtani ha lanzado esta tarde el mejor juego de su carrera, después que anoche estuvimos aquí hasta cerca de la media noche y con un frío tremendo. Él es un pelotero especial, único, sensacional”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5