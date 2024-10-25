Fat Joe, a longtime supporter of Latino Sports, will perform before Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium - Image Credit: Latino Sports

Special pregame performances from Ice Cube and Fat Joe Set for LA & NY during 2024 World Series

Ice Cube Performs Before Game 2 at Dodger Stadium Saturday; Fat Joe Featured Monday Prior to Game 3 at Yankee Stadium; MLB Debuts New Spot Celebrating Stars of This Year’s Coast-to-Coast World Series Set to Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” and 2Pac’s “California Love”

Major League Baseball today announced that rap icons Ice Cube and Fat Joe will each perform special pregame sets to their hometown crowds as part of the special festivities during the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One.

Los Angeles’ own Ice Cube will perform special World Series editions of his chart-topping hits “Bow Down” and “It Was a Good Day” in front of an electric crowd at Dodger Stadium prior to Game 2 on Saturday, October 26.

South Bronx native Fat Joe performs a custom version of his hit tracks “New York” and “All the Way Up” highlighting the World Series matchup before Game 3 on Monday, October 28, in front of fans attending the first game of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. Both stars are life-long fans of their hometown teams and are excited for the opportunity to get their fans ready for this year’s World Series matchup. The performances will take place following the National Anthem each night and be shown during FOX Sports’ exclusive coverage.

Continuing to showcase the rich music history of the two World Series cities, MLB debuts a special spot titled “Empire State of California Love.” Tapping the timeless Hip Hop anthems of each city, Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys and 2Pac’s “California Love” with Dr. Dre, the new :30 spot features back and forth highlights of Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto and the pivotal Postseason moments that led the Dodgers and the Yankees to the World Series stage, set against the backdrop of the storied and unique venues that each Club calls home.

The spot premieres today and will be featured across MLB social platforms and broadcast partners.

