WATCH: Hector Beauchamp of Latino Sports breaks down Game 1 of World Series and previews Game 2 with Dexter Henry on SNY & NY Post Sports

"We cannot live with Aaron Judge hitting below .200 and expect to win the #WorldSeries"
Hector Beauchamp of @Latinosports joins @DHenryTV to break down Game 1 and preview Game 2 of the #Yankees vs Dodgers World Series https://t.co/RakLfX4M0i pic.twitter.com/HzNMM66CtK
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 26, 2024
