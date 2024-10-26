Quotes from La Pimpi, a Very Bold Lady – Frases de La Pimpi, Dama Muy Atrevida

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “My godson finally knows the value of money… he no longer asks me for a dollar, but twenty”…

“The psychiatrist listens to everything you say… as long as it’s nonsense”…

“I had a boyfriend who was so unfaithful that he had a card for being a frequent womanizer”…

“Justiniano is in a very bad state because of stress. It’s three women that he has” …

“Time is the only thing we have, so don’t save it, enjoy it”…

“To save water, take a bath with a friend… With a small amount of water”…

“My aunt hates her husband, but she won’t grant him a divorce because she doesn’t want to make him happy”…

“The honeymoon ends when one stops living off of love to live within the budget”…

“At the nudist party, when they get drunk, they go crazy and everyone puts on their clothes”…

“Attention gentlemen: There are two formulas for not paying family support, one is to remain single, the other, to remain married”…

“Money is not life, but it is very important when one loses one’s credit cards”…

“I just received this message from a credit card: ‘If you have moved or died, please inform us”…

“When a man has married with more than one lady, it is bigamy, when he has married only one, it is monotony”…

“Nothing more slippery than a butcher’s phone”…

“That Chinese man is so Chinese, that his nickname in Hong Kong is ‘The Chinese”…

“The main enemy of love is marriage”…

“I had a boyfriend who was so deceitful, that I didn’t believe him even when he swore to me that he was betraying me with my best friend”…

“They asked me if I like men… Well, of course I do, but not all at once”…

“Injustice…: Juan Gabriel died, reggaeton survives”…

“I had ordered a pizza by phone and later I called the police because they were mugging me… The pizza arrived first”…

“If God was satisfied with Adam, why did he make women much better afterwards?”…

“Politicians are liars, and those who win the elections are the ones who lie the most”…

“While the pessimists cries, the optimist sells them handkerchiefs”…

“Life is like a card game, you have to defend yourself with what you get”…

“The worst thing for a sexist cook is having to cook ‘pa-ella”… (for her).

“My neighbor not only takes off years of her age, but also takes years off from her dog”…

“You can leave Las Vegas and Atlantic City with a modest fortune, as long as you get there with a great fortune”…

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you write: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Frases de La Pimpi, Dama Muy Atrevida

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).

“Mi ahijado, por fin, sabe el valor del dinero… ya no me pide un dólar, sino veinte”…

“El siquiatra le oye a uno cuanto dice… siempre que sean cosas sin sentido”…

“Tuve un novio tan infiel, que tenía tarjeta de mujeriego frecuente”…

“Justiniano está muy mal por culpa del estrés. Es tres mujeres que tiene” …

“El tiempo es lo único que tenemos, por eso, no lo ahorres, disfrútalo”…

“Para ahorrar agua, báñate con una amiga… Con una miga de agua”…

“Mi tía odia a su esposo, pero no le concede el divorcio porque no quiere hacerlo feliz”…

“La Luna de Miel termina cuando uno deja de vivir del amor para vivir dentro del presupuesto”…

“En la fiesta de los nudistas, cuando ellos se emborrachan, se vuelven como locos y todos se pone su ropa”…

“Atención señores: Hay dos fórmulas para no pagar pensión familiar, una es permanecer soltero, la otra, permanecer casado”…

“El dinero no es la vida, pero es muy importante cuando a uno se les pierden las tarjetas de crédito”…

“Acabo de recibir este mensaje de una tarjeta de crédito: ‘Si Ud. se ha mudado o se ha muerto, por favor, infórmenos”…

“Cuando un hombre se ha casado con más de una dama, es bigamia, cuando se ha casado con una sola, es monotonía”…

“Nada más resbaladizo que un teléfono de carnicero”…

“Ese chino es tan chino, que su sobre nombre en Hong Kong es El Chino”…

“El principal enemigo del amor es el matrimonio”…

“Tuve un novio tan mentiroso, que no le creí ni cuando me juró que me traicionaba con mi mejor amiga”…

“Me preguntaron si me gustan los hombres… Pues, por supuesto que sí, pero no todos a la vez”…

“Injusticia…: Murió Juan Gabriel, sobrevive el reggaetón”…

“Había pedido por teléfono una pizza y más tarde llamé a la policía porque me atracaban… Llegó primero la pizza”…

“Si Papa Dios estaba satisfecho con Adán, ¿por qué hizo después a la mujer mucho mejor?”…

“Los políticos son mentirosos, y ganan las elecciones los que más mienten”…

“Mientras el pesimista llora, el optimista le vende los pañuelos”…

“La vida es como un juego de barajas, tienes que defenderte con lo que te tocó”…

“El colmo de un cocinero machista es tener que cocinar paella”…

“Mi vecina no solo se quita su edad, sino que también se la quita a su perra”…

“Se puede salir de De Las Vegas y de Atlantic City con una módica fortuna, siempre que llegues allá con una gran fortuna”…

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com