So, You Asked For A Yankees-Dodgers World Series?

NEW YORK, NY — Look at this Yankees-Dodgers World Series and it is more than two of the major markets of Los Angeles and New York. It’s more than two teams that finished with the best records in baseball and highest team payrolls. Perhaps, what Major League Baseball hoped for instead of Mets-Yankees and New York Subway World Series.

And when you have Aaron Judge (Yankees) with Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) potential league MVP’s of their respective leagues, two of the dominant hitters, baseball will be the spotlight in the best four-of-seven series that goes coast-to coast.

The only question, will the five-day hiatus since they clinched their league championship series have an impact? Momentum is so important in baseball, they play every day. Ballplayers as they say are creatures of habit, the pitchers and position players.

Though some down time won’t bother Judge or Ohtani, nor should the others that are an assembly of All-Stars. Pitchers need rest going into this anticipated series, a few days off helps the managers prepare, arms to rest, and analyzing numbers for matchups.

Either Judge or Ohtani can come out of this as the World Series MVP. Perhaps the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, or Teoscar Hernández, or the Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole or Juan Soto, to name a few.

A possible seven game series can determine that coveted MVP award that adds to credentials of consideration for entrance into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Regardless of your rooting interest, it’s Yankees-Dodgers, historic franchises with no on the field mascots. The Dodgers once had a New York presence in Brooklyn and the Yankees in the Bronx, a inter-borough rivalry and with memories of their historic meetings in the Fall Classic.

The only thing aspect of this that I can analyze, because the rosters are deep and so talented, organ sounds at the big ballpark in the Bronx and at Dodgers Stadium are different from the good old days of the 1950’s. Someone please inform the guy at Dodgers Stadium to tone it down a bit with constant clicking of the chords. I will always love the old school pregame organ sounds at Yankee Stadium. Seriously, though, FOX Sports is expected to have huge ratings, (Ohtani factor) and millions watching their hero in Japan during the early morning.

The Dodgers in their fourth World Series in eight seasons and looking for their eight championship. The Yankees first since 2009 and seeking a franchise 28th. It has the makings of being epic, of course leave that to those that will pitch and hit. But expectations for this one haven’t been so anticipated for MLB in a long time.

All prime time starts at 8:08 PM ET, of course. Baseball needs ratings and whether the remainder of the country tunes in, oh believe me they will, this is expected to be a ratings bonanza.

Then again the World Series televised event is global with streaming and network rights and that will add to the numbers.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Judge said numerous times this week, his first World Series and why he became a long term Yankee. “That’s what you grind all season for moments like this. It’s something special.”

Something special also for the cities of New York and Los Angeles because tourism will be high with restaurants and pubs generating revenue and hotels at capacity. Don’t ask me for a ticket, record $1,200 dollar tickets not at second hand. And MLB accounts for every ticket sold, even players’ families need to purchase a ticket, no comps to enter the ballpark.

A record number of national and international media of writers, TV, and radio anchors, also camera personnel. The press boxes at both ballparks are not big enough to accommodate all, so lucky if one gets a view of the field or sits in auxiliary areas situated in the stands. Or the work rooms where the view is just as good with a TV and work station.

Weather conditions ideal for baseball in Los Angeles (90 degrees little lower at sunset) Milder in New York for this time of year, (low 60’s), (mid 50’s at sunset) and yes, I consulted my local weather forecaster, much better than my picks for this series. Loud ballparks and a Game 7 could take us to early November.

So in a nutshell, here are players to watch besides Judge and Ohtani:

Yankees’ DH Giancarlo Stanton and 2B Gleyber Torres

Dodgers’ RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, RF Mookie Betts, and 1B Freddie Freeman (bad ankle)

It will take me a book of pages to analyze position-by-position. Realize, though, the Dodgers have home field advantage if this goes to a seventh and deciding game in Los Angeles, all based on their season finish and best overall record (98-64), NL West winner over the Yankees (94-68) AL East winner.

Now you see why winning ball games in April and May are just as important than they are in September. It’s home field advantage if you get to this point in October.

Enjoy, baseball fan or not, many storylines and another historic baseball franchise will add to their illustrious history. We got you covered here at LatinoSports.com with William Coppola at Dodger Stadium, Robert Rizzo, Bill Menzel, and yours truly in New York.

