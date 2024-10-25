Latinos in 2024 World Series

Miguel Rojas, and Kiké Hernández have the potential to become heroes for the Dodgers in this year's Fall Classic - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — And The Time Has Come. The Biggest Stage Of Them All. The Fall Classic.

The pinnacle of postseason baseball begins tonight in Los Angeles, California as the American League champion New York Yankees, and National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers, open up the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium — Game 1 first pitch scheduled for 8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT.

To Watch: the television broadcast for the entirety of the 2024 World Series will be featured on FOX, Spanish-language television broadcast on FOX Deportes, radio-coverage on ESPN Radio, and Spanish-radio coverage on Univision Radio.

Additionally, here is the full-schedule for the 2024 World Series (* stands for if necessary).

Game 1: Friday, October 25th at Dodger Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

Game 2: Saturday, October 26th at Dodger Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

Game 3: Monday, October 28th at Yankee Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 29th at Yankee Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

*Game 5: Wednesday, October 30th at Yankee Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

*Game 6: Friday, November 1st at Dodger Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

*Game 7: Saturday, November 2nd at Dodger Stadium (8:08 pm ET/5:08 pm PT)

Rather than a Fall Classic preview, which is available on Latino Sports — provided below is a list of each Latino on the Yankees’ and Dodgers’ World Series 26-man rosters — included with players, who are from the Caribbean/Latin America or have Latin-roots through family-descent.

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic: Juan Soto, Jasson Domínguez, Luis Gil, Austin Wells (mother of Dominican descent) and Teoscar Hernández (4 on NYY and 1 on LAD)

🇻🇪 Venezuela: Gleyber Torres, Oswaldo Cabrera, Brusdar Graterol, and Miguel Rojas (2 on NYY and 2 on LAD)

🇵🇷 Puerto Rico: Marcus Stroman, Giancarlo Stanton and Kiké Hernández (2 on NYY and 1 on LAD)

🇨🇺 Cuba: Nestor Cortes and Andy Pages (1 on NYY and 1 on LAD)

🇲🇽 Mexico: Alex Verdugo and Austin Barnes (1 on NYY and 1 on LAD)

The Yankees have a grand-total of 10 Latino players on their World Series team roster, compared to the Dodgers, who have six — which makes for 16 overall.

The Dominican Republic leads the list with five players, followed by Venezuela with four, then Puerto Rico with three, and lastly, Cuba, and Mexico with two each.

