Stetson Breaks Through Late Tie for 9-7 Victory over Missouri

CAGUAS, PR – The Stetson Hatters battled back from a 7-4 deficit and later a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning to defeat the Missouri Tigers 9-7 on Sunday afternoon in Puerto Rico.

Cooper Smith earned the win out of the bullpen for Stetson, improving the team’s record to 3-0. The southpaw, making his first appearance since the 2023 season, pitched 2.2 shutout innings, allowing one hit, no walks, and striking out four. TJ Melani also played a key role on the mound, throwing three innings, giving up one run on two hits, with no walks and two strikeouts while Ethan Salak closed out the game with a save.

At the plate, the Hatters were led by sophomore Juan De La Cruz , who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Jayden Hylton also had a strong performance, going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. He and Jordan Taylor have now each hit a pair of home runs over the weekend. Evan Griffis contributed as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and the go-ahead RBI.

Stetson initially trailed 2-0 in the first inning but tied the game when Hylton homered to right field with Isaiah Barkett on base.

Missouri regained the lead with two more runs, but the Hatters answered in the second inning with a two-run homer from De La Cruz to center field, the first of his career, tying the score at 4-4.

Missouri pulled ahead 7-4 in the fifth, but Stetson responded in the sixth, scoring three runs to tie the game. Freshman Danny Perez delivered a clutch two-run single, and fellow newcomer Landon Russell tied it with an RBI double to left-center.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning, when Stetson took the lead for good. Griffis drove in a run with a double down the left field line, making it 8-7. Taylor added an insurance run, and the Hatters held on for the 9-7 victory.

Stetson out-hit Missouri 13-11, going 5-for-11 (.455) with runners in scoring position. Hatters pitchers faced 41 Missouri batters, inducing nine ground balls and seven fly balls, while striking out 10.

Stetson will play the undefeated Michigan Wolverines at 9:00 AM EST on Monday.

