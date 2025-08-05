Steven Kwan’s All-Star Routine: Fitness, Focus and Finding Balance

Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — On a humid night at Citi Field under the summer lights, where the New York Mets hosted the Cleveland Guardians, fans witnessed more than just interleague baseball—they saw a masterclass in consistency from All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan.

Fresh off his second consecutive All-Star selection, Kwan remains the embodiment of discipline, preparation, and poise. Before another dazzling defensive performance in Cleveland’s 7–6 win on Monday night, we caught up with the 27-year-old in the visiting dugout to ask him about a side of the game fans rarely see: his fitness and mental preparation. In only his fourth MLB season, Kwan has emerged as one of the most well-rounded players in the American League.

Elite Defense in Left Field

Kwan’s defense is just as impactful as his bat. As a three-time Gold Glove winner (2022–2024), he consistently ranks in the top tier of outfield defenders year on year. In 2025, he stands tied for second in MLB in defensive runs saved, consistently turning heads with highlight-reel plays and accurate throws from left field.

All-Star Honors & Peer Recognition

Named a reserve for the 2025 All-Star Game via player balloting, Kwan described the honor as “probably one of the greater accomplishments of my career,” noting the added prestige of peer validation. His first All-Star nod in 2024 came via fan voting, illustrating his growing national profile.

With Cleveland visiting Queens this week to face the Mets in Queens, Latino Sports had the opportunity to chat with Kwan about his fitness, both pre and postgame routines, his mental preparation and how fast he thinks he could possibly run a marathon. Below is some of what Kwan shared in our interview.

LS: Latino Sports, SK: Stevn Kwan

LS: As an All Star athlete, walk us through your workout routine, what is that looking like?

SK: It’s a lot to just get ready for the field, activations, stretching, trying to get the body ready and activated. I think what a lot of people who don’t play baseball don’t know is 162 is a lot of games. It’s really not lifting everyday, it’s not doing max sprints, it’s just really getting the body loose. I like to do a lot of yoga and pilates kind of stuff to stay loose and active.

LS: How do you get your mind right for pregame?

SK: I mean just treating it the same. I think it’s easier said than done when you’ve gotta treat games the same every single day. Like I said, 162 games is a lot, you’ve gotta do the same thing everyday.

While it shows on an everyday basis how hard he works to stay level-headed and prepared for first pitch, it’s no surprise Kwan is a two-time All-Star and one of the most consistent players in the sport.

