MLBPAA announces team winners of 20th annual Heart and Hustle Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO — The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) is proud to announce the 30 team winners of the 2025 Heart and Hustle Award. Now in its 20th year, this prestigious honor is presented annually to active players who exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players. Voting for team winners is conducted prior to the All-Star break.

To determine the winners, the MLBPAA formed 30 committees comprised of Alumni players with established relationships to each team. One player from each Major League team is chosen by the committees based on their passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field. At the conclusion of the season, all alumni and fans will vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners. The previous overall recipients include: David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015), Todd Frazier (2016), Brett Gardner (2017), Mookie Betts (2018), Howie Kendrick (2019), Ozzie Albies (2021), Paul Goldschmidt (2022), Marcus Semien (2023) and Bobby Witt Jr. (2024). No award was presented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2025 overall Heart and Hustle Award winner will be announced in mid-November on MLB Network.

The 30 individual team winners are as follows:

American League

Athletics, Brent Rooker

Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday

Boston Red Sox, Jarren Duran

Chicago White Sox, Michael A. Taylor

Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez

Detroit Tigers, Zach McKinstry

Houston Astros, Jeremy Peña

Kansas City Royals, Bobby Witt Jr.

Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto

Minnesota Twins, Byron Buxton

New York Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt

Seattle Mariners, Cal Raleigh

Tampa Bay Rays, Jake Mangum

Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien

Toronto Blue Jays, Ernie Clement

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks, Geraldo Perdomo

Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson

Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner

Cincinnati Reds, TJ Friedl

Colorado Rockies, Hunter Goodman

Los Angeles Dodgers, Andy Pages

Miami Marlins, Kyle Stowers

Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick

New York Mets, Pete Alonso

Philadelphia Phillies, Kyle Schwarber

Pittsburgh Pirates, Tommy Pham

San Diego Padres, Luis Arraez

San Francisco Giants, Matt Chapman

St. Louis Cardinals, Brendan Donovan

Washington Nationals, Jacob Young

