MLBPAA announces team winners of 20th annual Heart and Hustle Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO — The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) is proud to announce the 30 team winners of the 2025 Heart and Hustle Award. Now in its 20th year, this prestigious honor is presented annually to active players who exemplify a true passion for the game and who best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. The Heart and Hustle Award is the only award in Major League Baseball that is voted on by former players. Voting for team winners is conducted prior to the All-Star break.
To determine the winners, the MLBPAA formed 30 committees comprised of Alumni players with established relationships to each team. One player from each Major League team is chosen by the committees based on their passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field. At the conclusion of the season, all alumni and fans will vote to select the final winner from the 30 team winners. The previous overall recipients include: David Eckstein (2005), Craig Biggio (2006, 2007), Grady Sizemore (2008), Albert Pujols (2009), Roy Halladay (2010), Torii Hunter (2011), Mike Trout (2012), Dustin Pedroia (2013), Josh Harrison (2014), Anthony Rizzo (2015), Todd Frazier (2016), Brett Gardner (2017), Mookie Betts (2018), Howie Kendrick (2019), Ozzie Albies (2021), Paul Goldschmidt (2022), Marcus Semien (2023) and Bobby Witt Jr. (2024). No award was presented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2025 overall Heart and Hustle Award winner will be announced in mid-November on MLB Network.
The 30 individual team winners are as follows:
American League
Athletics, Brent Rooker
Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday
Boston Red Sox, Jarren Duran
Chicago White Sox, Michael A. Taylor
Cleveland Guardians, José Ramírez
Detroit Tigers, Zach McKinstry
Houston Astros, Jeremy Peña
Kansas City Royals, Bobby Witt Jr.
Los Angeles Angels, Zach Neto
Minnesota Twins, Byron Buxton
New York Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt
Seattle Mariners, Cal Raleigh
Tampa Bay Rays, Jake Mangum
Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien
Toronto Blue Jays, Ernie Clement
National League
Arizona Diamondbacks, Geraldo Perdomo
Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson
Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner
Cincinnati Reds, TJ Friedl
Colorado Rockies, Hunter Goodman
Los Angeles Dodgers, Andy Pages
Miami Marlins, Kyle Stowers
Milwaukee Brewers, Sal Frelick
New York Mets, Pete Alonso
Philadelphia Phillies, Kyle Schwarber
Pittsburgh Pirates, Tommy Pham
San Diego Padres, Luis Arraez
San Francisco Giants, Matt Chapman
St. Louis Cardinals, Brendan Donovan
Washington Nationals, Jacob Young
To learn more about the MLBPAA, please visit www.baseballalumni.com and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram (@MLBPAA). The official hashtag for this award is #HeartandHustle.
About The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA)
Founded in 1982, the MLBPAA’s mission is to promote the sport of baseball, raise money for charitable causes and uphold the dignity of the game through its alumni players. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., the organization has a membership of more than 20,000 former players.
Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball
