Dominican Throws Over 103 Miles – Dominicano Lanza a Más de 103 Millas

Time reveals all things. Time is a charlatan who speaks even when not asked… Euripides, Greek poet and playwright.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Richard Díaz P. from Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, asks: “Is it true that a Dominican rookie is throwing in the Major Leagues at over 100 miles per hour?”

Dear friend Rich: Yes, he’s Dominican, but he’s not a rookie and has thrown at speeds up to 103.3 miles per hour. His name is Jhoán Durán, a 27-year-old native of Esperanza, who is with the Phillies.

He previously pitched for the Twins for more than three seasons, until he was traded to Philadelphia on July 30. So in just a few days, with just two games in relief and two saves, he’s excited that city, and me too. Never before was it said he could pitch at that speed.

With the Phillies, Jhoán pitched two innings, no hits, no runs, two saves.

You’re doing great, kid, you’re doing great!

Juancito, my son by the way, from Davie, Florida, reports: “When I read about the story of Don Larsen, who was sleepless and hungover, when he pitched his perfect game in the World Series, I remembered seeing, at Yankee Stadium, another pitcher, left-hander David Wells, with the Yankees, also threw a perfect game against the Twins, and then he told how he had woken up that day after a night of partying hard.

“He said he had been partying with Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers until dawn, when the call of play ball was already approaching.”

My dear Juancito: What a good memory! Yes, those were the days when you spent your vacations at Yankee Stadium and Shea Stadium.

It was the fifteenth perfect game in the history of the Majors.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, weighs in and asks: “What is your opinion on the number of uniforms teams use today?” I think it’s pure marketing.”

Dear friend Toño: You’re right. It’s to sell more shirts to the fans.

Wilmer Hernández, from Cabimas, opines: “I think there should be a salary cap, because those large contracts they demand often don’t reflect good numbers. Nowadays, a baseball player demands an exaggerated multimillion-dollar contract just for having one good season.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

