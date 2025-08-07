Shohei Ohtani Receives $120 Million Per Year – Shohei Ohtani Recibe $120 Millones Anuales

More tired than a motel doorman, already in the early hours of the morning, after Valentine’s Day… Firoberta.
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The record for consecutive home runs in the Major Leagues is eight. Do you remember who holds it?
The Answer: Dale Long, Don Mattingly, and Ken Griffey Jr.
Good Managers Without a World Series Ring
Dominican Felipe Alou appears on a list my friends at Yardbarker sent me of 20 notable Major League managers who haven’t won the World Series.
The others: Joe Cronin, Chuck Dressen, Jimmy Dykes, Jim Fregosi, Ron Gardenhire, Clark Griffith, Charlie Grimm, Mike Hargrove, Art Howe, Clint Hurdle, Hughie Jennings, Al Lopez, Gene Mauch, John McNamara, Bob Melvin, Bill Rigney, Wilber Robinson, Buck Showalter, Bobby Valentine.
Baseball is a lot of sport to be a business, and a lot of business to be a sport… Phil Wrigley (former owner of the Cubs).
Other Millions Earned by Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani, signed by the Dodgers for 10 years for $700 million, receives slightly more than usual: $50 million annually, for appearing in advertisements and selling souvenirs… You’re doing great, kid, doing great!…
Protection for Hitters
We’ll have to disguise hitters as catchers. Jhoán Durán is throwing up to 103.5 mph, so there’s no time to get out of the way of a fastball like that.
So, it would be advisable to protect hitters, in addition to a helmet, with a face shield, a knee pad, and knee pads… I mean, right?
Raimon Gómez to the Orioles
Venezuelan-born Raimon Gómez, a minor league right-hander who will turn 24 on the sixth of next month, was acquired by the Orioles from the Mets in exchange for major league center fielder Cedric Mullins.
The Orioles also received two more pitchers, Anthony Núñez and Chandler Marsh.
Raimon has remained in the minors for four years, with a 10-11 record, 4.06 ERA…
Baseball men become businessmen for baseball… Businessmen become baseball men for business… Joseph McKadew.
Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.
ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené in Pelota in Spanish, online, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.
@juanvene5
(En Español)
$120 Millones Por Año Recibe Shohei Ohtani
Más cansado que portero de motel, ya en la madrugada, después del Día del Amor y la Amistad… Firoberta.
Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –La Pregunta de la Semana: El récord de juegos consecutivos disparando jonrones en Grandes Ligas es de ocho. ¿Recuerdas quiénes lo tienen?
La Respuesta: Dale Long, Don Mattingly y Ken Griffey hijo.
Buenos Sin Ganar Una Serie Mundial
El quisqueyano Felipe Alou, aparece en una lista que me envían mis amigos de Yardbarker, de 20 notables mánagers de Grandes Ligas que no han ganado la Serie Mundial.
Los otros: Joe Cronin, Chuck Dressen, Jimmy Dykes, Jim Fregosi, Ron Gardenhire, Clark Griffith, Charlie Grimm, Mike Hargrove, Art Howe, Clint Hurdle, Hughie Jennings, Al López, Gene Mauch, John McNamara, Bob Melvin, Bill Rigney, Wilber Robinson, Buck Showalter, Bobby Valentine.
El beisbol es mucho deporte para ser un negocio, y mucho negocio para ser un deporte… Phil Wrigley (fue propietario de los Cachorros).
Otros Millones que Cobra Shohei Ohtani
Así que, sería aconsejable, proteger a los bateadores, además del casco, con careta, peto y rodilleras… Digo yo, ¿no?…
Raimon Gómez a Los Orioles
El venezolano de Barcelona, Raimon Gómez, pitcher derecho de las menores, quien cumplirá sus 24 el seis del mes próximo, fue adquirido por los Orioles, procedente de los Mets, a cambio del center fielder de las Mayores, Cedric Mullins.
Los Orioles también recibieron dos lanzadores más, Anthony Núñez y Chandler Marsh.
Raimon ha permanecido en las menores durante cuatro años, con récord de 10-11, 4.06…
Los hombres del beisbol se hacen hombres de negocios por el beisbol… Los hombres de negocios se hacen hombres del beisbol por los negocios… Joseph McKadew.
Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.
ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.
@juanvene5
