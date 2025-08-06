Max Muncy And Teoscar Hernández Star In 12-6 Beating Of St. Louis

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Going into Tuesday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, the Cardinals led the Dodgers three games to one this season, with two games remaining. They would look to win one more to take the season series, as Miles Mikolas, 6-8, 4.83 ERA, got the start for St. Louis. Emmet Sheehan, 3.60 ERA, took the mound for LA, marking his first career outing against the Cardinals. LA also started their number three prospect, 23-year-old Alex Freeland, whose natural position is SS, at second base, giving them a chance to evaluate Freeland at this level and this position.

Things got started early when Shohei Ohtani led off with a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Freddie Freeman. Then, Max, ‘Welcome Back,’ Muncy parked a 416-foot home run into the right field pavilion, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

In the next inning, after a Muncy error, Cardinal third baseman Nolan Gorman hit a 425-foot two-run home run also into the right field pavilion to tie the game at 2-2. Both runs were unearned.

In the third inning, the Dodgers showed why they are dangerous. After a sharp line-drive double by Mookie Betts to lead off the inning, Muncy struck again with his second home run, a 404-foot shot to the same spot as his first one, scoring Betts. Two pitches later, 2024 National League LatinoMVP finalist, Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, lofted a 378-foot home run into the left field pavilion, giving LA a 5-2 lead.

Mikolas left with an awful line of three innings pitched, seven hits, five runs, five earned runs, and three home runs.

Sheehan would leave with a line of five innings pitched, four hits, two runs, both unearned, one walk, five strikeouts, and one home run. Three of those strikeouts were on St. Louis’ best hitter, Iván Herrera, Panama City, Panama. But the boys in blue were not done yet. In the seventh inning, they scored five runs on four hits to put the nail in the Cardinals’ coffin. The big hit came off the bat of Hernández, a 429-foot three-run home run, his second of the night. He would finish the night 3-4 with a double, two home runs, and four RBIs. Betts went 3-4 with three runs scored, and Muncy was 4-5 with two singles, two home runs, three runs scored, and four RBI.

As for Freeland, he looked outstanding at second base and went 2-4 with an RBI at the plate, and is batting .353 in his first five games in the Big Leagues.

The Dodgers took game two by a final of 12-6 to even the series as these two storied franchises square off for the rubber match Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 PM PT/4:10 PM ET.

