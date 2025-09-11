Successfully Climbed The Mountain: Luis Gil Receives 2024 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Prior to Wednesday night’s game between the Tigers and Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Luis Gil received his 2024 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award from president and founder of Latino Sports Julio Pabón in a special on the field ceremony.

The LatinoMVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards earned by Latin MLB athletes dating back to 1990 with the mission of highlighting one’s dedication, sacrifices, and impact made across Major League Baseball as well as towards the youth watching from close and afar.

Over the last thirty-five (35) years, several former and active MLB players have compared the honor to winning a Latin Grammy, while others have even called the LatinoMVP, voted on each season by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, a “Latin Grammy of Baseball.”

For Gil, the 27-year-old right-hander hailing from Azua, Dominican Republic, described his 2024 AL LatinoMVP ROTY winning achievement as wonderful, pretty cool and one that is with him and his family.

His one of a kind award was created by Maz Adams, one of our exclusive LatinoMVP artists who completes a special artistic rendition of each of the following award recipients: AL/NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, AL/NL LatinoMVP Relief Pitcher of the Year, and AL/NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year.

You can check out more of Maz’s immaculate artwork on Instagram (@mazadamsart).

Compiling a 15-7 record throughout his 2024 campaign to go along with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, Gil climbed to the top of the mountain amongst MLB qualified rookies—tying for the most wins, second most strikeouts and sixth lowest ERA—earning him the nod for the 2024 AL LatinoMVP ROTY Award.

Latino Sports, the LSWBA, and MLB, prefer and plan ahead in presenting LatinoMVP recipients with their one of a kind award throughout the following season during Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15th – October 15th) at their home ballpark in front of the player’s respective fan base.

Although Hispanic Heritage Month officially begins this coming Monday, September 15th on Roberto Clemente Day, the Yankees went out of their way in providing Latino Sports the ample opportunity of presenting Gil with his 2024 AL LatinoMVP ROTY Award on Wednesday—a day where the franchise hosted the third annual Hispanic Heritage Media Day, which saw over 100 members of the Latin media and press attend.

Based on the reaction from Gil when receiving his AL LatinoMVP ROTY Award behind home plate, Latino Sports and the Yankees would not have wanted it any other way.

Hats off to Jason Zillo, Marlon Abreu, Jon Simon, and the Yankees’ Communications and Media Relations Department assisting behind the scenes to make the day a successful result.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports