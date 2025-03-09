Ten Years And NYCFC Is Strong

NYCFC had their home-opener Saturday night at Yankee Stadium and came out with a 2-1 win - Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Ten years ago in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium it wasn’t baseball, rather an iconic venue and a Major League Soccer team representing New York City. Then it was NYCFC, the new team in town, the MLS with a fan base in this a major market for the league.

Then NYCFC competed for mainstream attention with the Yankees, Mets, Knicks, Nets, Islanders, Rangers, Giants and Jets. Then it wasn’t soccer or football as a sports widely known world wide. The MLS was not the renowned World Cup, a league though that was getting some attention with franchises signing international talent in their quest to compete with other major sports leagues that are more mainstream.

Fast forward, ten years later. Look at Saturday evening in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC and Orlando City revisiting their first meeting. The first time less than 15,000 fans welcomed the new team in town. Over 25,000 welcomed home NYCFC for their home opener, and they gave their fans a well deserved win in the young season.

The names are different, a new coach, but Yankee Stadium continued to be no different in the win column. NYCFC was aggressive in the second half and Hannes Wolf scoffed the tie breaking goal on a header in the 71st minute and earned a 2-1 win.

Moments earlier, NYCFC conceded the tying goal. But ten years later this was NYCFC giving their fans a thrill. A franchise that won their first MLS CUP in 2021, a young roster in 2025 that is destined to bring home another championship.

“Our decision-making in the final third is what we tried to focus on a little more to be more successful,” said coach Pascal Jansen. “I thought that in the first half, we didn’t reward ourselves enough in that aspect. We went into the second half looking to get more out of that phase.”

Also a different league for Jansen, less than two months into his new role coming over from the Netherlands, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam, a coach who excels at developing young players. He mentioned the relevance of his home debut at Yankee Stadium, anticipating the moment.

And he mentioned Jonathan Shore, the 17-year old midfielder who earned his first MLS regular season and home start. Shore is a 2023 MLS NEXT Pro All Star, having played 38 matches for NYCFC II in MLS Pro across all competitions.

“I think he’s a very clever kid and very smart on the ball.” he said. “He sees a lot of situations, he’s aware of his surroundings in midfield, and he’s skillful in short passes, making sure he keeps a good rhythm and control in the middle of the pitch. Those are a few aspects I look for in the way I want my team to play.”

Still, though, Jansen wants Shore and his team to improve. NYCFC earned three points with their first win of the season after opening the season on the road with a draw at Miami and loss to LAFC in Los Angeles, two close matches that showed a Jansen coached team can display an aggressive and defensive style of play.

So this night was historic, because ten years prior many said a MLS franchise in New York City, competing with Red Bulls of New Jersey, would be difficult to co-exist. Their fan base is strong, and though there is a revolving door of players that come and go, due to the league loan period of player transactions, NYCFC manages to be consistent in competing for an MLS Cup.

New York City has hosted 10 home openers at Yankee Stadium, tallying a record of seven wins, one loss, and two draws. They’ve scored 23 goals, conceded seven, and earned five clean sheets. New York City FC has remained unbeaten at home against Orlando City since April 23, 2017.

Shore was a seven-year old watching teammates Keaton Parks and Justin Haak. He was part of some pivotal plays on the pitch with them, now ten years later looking to succeed and help NYCFC win another MLS Cup. He adjusted well and did not allow a distraction of being on the big stage.

“Just trying to stay calm and relaxed and getting advice from teammates” he said when asked about adjusting and told Friday he would get the start. “I watched Haak and Keaton) growing up, so it’s really cool to play with them, and they always help me, keep pushing me and always give me advice. Me and Keaton built a pretty good relationship over preseason; he’s really helpful. Obviously he has a lot of experience, so I think it helps a lot playing with someone like him.”

Spoken like a true veteran, then again Jansen is a coach who has a reputation of developing young players. He saw something special in the youngster during a quick and intense pre-season. Shore is expected to be on the pitch again next Saturday evening when NYCFC meets New England at Yankee Stadium.

Forward Alonso Martínez scored his second goal of the season, previously having scored against Inter Miami CF. And Midfielder Hannes Wolf scored his first goal of the season, his first since July 20,2024, also against Orlando.

“I think the team needed this win, and now that we’re at home,” said Martinez. “It was fundamental. Hopefully, we can keep this going in the next match. We have a new coach, new tactics, but the goal remains the same: to win, pick up points, and reach our objectives.”

And the objective is to get another MLS Cup soon. Ten years ago it wasn’t supposed to work for NYCFC.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: (@Ring 786), Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports