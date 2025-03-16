The NYFC Duo And Home Win

Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Alonso Martínez and Julián Fernández figured in the scoring Saturday night at Yankee Stadium as NYCFC won their second consecutive home game 2-1 over New England. Martinez with the go ahead goal in the 68th minute and Fernandez the 21-year-old forward got the 1-1 tie in the 38th minute.

Two outstanding plays and a duo that excels on the pitch at Yankee Stadium, in the words of coach Pascal Jansen it’s in their DNA.

“If you look at the score sheet, their contributions were quite strong this game,” Jansen said. “On the other hand, I see them train every day, and they work so hard to improve. That’s the culture we’re building—never being satisfied. Alonso is always hunting for goals, sometimes a little too much, which makes him miss opportunities to involve teammates.”

Martínez slammed home a rebound to give NYCFC (2-1-1) the lead for good. Keaton Parks had his shot from near the penalty spot slapped away by the outstretched right hand of the diving goalkeeper but Martinez sent a highlight play from the left-center of the area into the net.

“Juli (Fernández) is trying to establish himself in the team by working hard,” Jansen said. “Both in games and in training. I see the same level of effort every day. I’m happy for them because they are part of the team and contributed to our success today.”

And these types of plays have put NYCFC in a good position. Yes it’s early and plenty more to play on the pitch, but this team has responded to a new coach. NYCFC has scored in every home game at Yankee Stadium since March 9 of last year, then with former coach Nick Cushing. They have scored 18 of their last 19 home games, two or more in 14 of those matches which also includes across the bridge at Citi Field.

Overall, a team effort. Jansen has built that discipline in a brief time since assuming the helm. The forward Martínez netted his third goal of the season, scoring in back-to-back games. The winger Fernandez netted his first goal of the season, his assist last week against Orlando led to a goal in a 2-1 win in the Bronx.

Fernández and Martínez agree it’s a team effort, not just a duo that seems to cause havoc for opponents at Yankee Stadium, NYCFC played aggressive again and did not relent when New England went on the attack. But a combination of these two and relentless approaches are leading to success.

“I’m very happy about the goal, my first goal of the season,” Fernández said through an interpreter.“As long as it helps the team, it will always be a good thing. Now, we will prepare with Columbus in mind, focusing on our next opponent, and we’ll try our best to bring home the victory.”

Columbus and Atlanta are next on the road, Eastern Conference opponents on the MLS schedule. NYCFC returns to Yankee Stadium Sunday afternoon April 6 to oppose Minnesota. Momentum they say will continue on the road where they opened the season with a draw at Miami and 1-0 loss to LAFC.

Said Martínez through an interpreter, “It’s always important to win a game. Always important to create streaks. Carry the momentum going into next week.”

“The first two away games were difficult, but in both, we had opportunities,” said midfielder Hannis Wolf, his first assist of the season set up the Fernández goal. “In the first game (Miami) we could have taken three points, and in LA, at least one point. So, it was crucial to get these two home wins.”

He said it was crucial to get two straight home wins. Though the wins are important and three points in the standings were significant, not considered crucial at this early juncture for NYCFC.

The significance is how Martinez and Fernandez were instrumental and their proficiency to net more goals. Last season, a game like this ended in a loss or a draw and one point in the standings. Six points and two straight wins sets a different tone.

“We’re a team that’s hard to beat,” said goalkeeper Matt Freese who recorded 11 saves in two matches against New England last season. “We have to keep that up, whether it’s at home turning that into wins or away, turning that concept into wins and at worst some draws.”

And with Martinez and Fernandez, NYCFC has the right combination.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (@Ring 786), Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

