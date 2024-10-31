The Los Angeles Dodgers: Kings, Rulers and World Series Champions

Moments after the Dodgers secured the final out of Game 5 of the World Series to clinch the Fall Classic and become Champions – Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The Los Angeles Dodgers. The cream of the crop.

Kings of the National League West division, rulers of the NL throughout the regular season and postseason, capturing the NL pennant, and now, World Series champions — winning the 2024 Fall Classic over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night in the Bronx, four games to one.

To mark their eighth championship title in franchise history, their first since 2020 and second since 1988, Los Angeles displayed their true championship DNA throughout a grueling Game 5, 7-6 series clinching victory.

A game in which the Dodgers were down 5-0, and also 6-5, making for the first team in Major League Baseball postseason history to trail by five or more runs, overcome the deficit, fall behind again, and ultimately come out on top.

A historic statistical feat completed by Los Angeles… to win the World Series. All in all, an incredible night at Yankee Stadium to cap off their transcendent 2024 campaign.

“To overcome what we did as a group of guys, it’s special,” said Dodgers’ first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was named the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player.

The 35-year-old future Cooperstown Hall of Famer, lingered by an ankle injury heading into the series, hit .300 (6-20) in this Fall Classic, with four HR, two walks, and 12 RBI, which tied Bobby Richardson (1960 WS) for the most-ever in a World Series.

“This is what we start out to do every single Spring Training is to win a championship,” Freeman went on to say. “I think it’s the hardest thing to do in sports because you just never know what’s going to happen. I mean, we were down 2-1 in the NLDS and it easily could have gotten away from us. And to come back and win those two games and keep it going like we did, it’s just a special group of guys.”

The Celebration Is On, Championship Parade In LA

While surveying the field of Yankee Stadium as the Dodgers celebrated their 2024 World Series title, the champions went into depth on just how much this team means to one another, as well as the pride they have in taking home the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“The Dodgers needed to make this happen for the city of Los Angeles, bringing us back to that championship feeling,” stated Dodgers’ co-owner Magic Johnson. “Also, showing our fanbase that we will do what it takes to win, signing Shohei (Ohtani). So now, we get a parade and that’s what I’m really happy about. The city deserves it. The last time (2020’s Covid-19 pandemic shortened season), we didn’t get one.”

“There’s kids that didn’t see my era, they see all the other Dodger championships. They get to see this one, and also get to come to a parade soon.”

Scheduled for Friday, November 1st, the same day as the late Mexican legend Fernando Valenzuela’s 64th birthday, the Dodgers will take to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to celebrate their World Series championship.

“It’s going to be emotional, Fernando was a friend of mine,” said Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts regarding Friday’s parade in LA. “I know he’s smiling right now and very proud of this organization. He’s going to be missed. I’m sure it’s something that he would want to have been a part of, but it’s going to be emotional for all of us.”

