The readers resolved so my book is going – Resolvieron los lectores por lo que sí va mi libro

“Sometimes you have to take a step back to get ahead”… Miguel de Unamuno.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – I felt harassed, persecuted, defeated.

I received over a hundred emails and dozens of phone calls from readers of this column.

Everyone has been very nice, but they have scolded me and ordered, rather than suggested, that the book “93 Years Old, 75 Years in Journalism, 62 Years in Baseball” should appear.

And several of them, headed by Lucho Muga, from New York, guarantee me that the name index and all the other pages are already without errors, because the necessary programs for the process worked.

So those reader friends were duly coordinated by those responsible for the edition and worked with “Amazon”, to put the book on sale now.

One of the authors of the emails, Ricardo Pereda, from Hawaii, tells me…: “I am hospitalized, at 88 years of age, with an incurable disease, awaiting death. And I asked a son to give me your book, because I hope to be able to read it before I die”.

Luzgarda A. Zamora M. from Hermosillo, wrote…: “I have a son, Richard, about to enter the University to study journalism, so I hope to study in your book, to teach him the good things about the profession. But when I tried to buy it, it appeared to me that it was no longer available and I immediately learned of his willingness to withdraw it from circulation. You can’t even imagine the harm it does to many people”.

Honestly, it has always mortified me to have to take a step back, but sometimes, there is no alternative, as in this case.

I thought I governed myself and it turns out that my dear readers govern me. And I owe them.

The basis for that is that next Friday I will be 75 years old of making a living writing. I have spent 75 years in Capriles publications, from Venezuela, in addition to also publishing in media in Mexico, the Caribbean and the United States.

If the readers have been unconditionally by my side for three quarters of a century, it is logical that they pay attention to them, that they respect them, that they obey them.

And all the more reason if they offer to help me correct what I thought was not worth correcting.

Once again, as always, we can emphasize that “there is no harm that does not come for good” or the Buddhist maxim, “it was always better that way”.

Because this drama helped me to know how sincere and valuable the readers of my column are.

Thanks guys and I hope you really like the book!

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

————————————Español————————————–

Resolvieron los lectores por lo que sí va mi libro

“A veces hay que dar un paso atrás para salir adelante”… Miguel de Unamuno.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me sentí acosado, perseguido, vencido.

Recibí cerca de cien emails y docenas de llamadas telefónicas de lectores de esta columna.

Todos han sido muy amables, pero me han regañado y me ordenan, más que me sugieren, que el libro “93 Años de edad, 75 Años en el Periodismo, 62 Años en el Beisbol” debe aparecer.

Y varios de ellos, encabezados por Lucho Muga, de Nueva York, me garantizan que el índice onomástico y todas las otras páginas, ya están sin errores, porque trabajaron los programas necesarios para el proceso.

Así que esos amigos lectores fueron debidamente coordinados por los responsables de la edición y trabajaron a mil con “Ámazon”, para poner a la venta el libro ya.

Uno de los autores de los emails, Ricardo Pereda, de Haway, me dice…: “Estoy hospitalizado, a los 88 años de edad, con una enfermedad incurable, esperando la muerte. Y le pedí a un hijo me regalara su libro, porque espero poder leerlo antes de morir”.

Luzgarda A. Zamora M. de Hermosillo, escribió…:“Tengo un hijo, Richard, a punto de entrar a la Universidad para estudiar periodismo, por lo que espero estudiar en su libro, para enseñarle lo bueno de la profesión. Pero al intentar comprarlo, me apareció que ya no estaba disponible y en seguida me enteré de su disposición de retirarlo de circulación. Ni se imagina Ud. el mal que le hace a mucha gente”.

Honestamente, siempre me ha mortificado tener que dar un paso atrás, pero a veces, no hay alternativa, como en este caso.

Creía que yo me gobernaba y resulta que me gobiernan mis queridos lectores. Y a ellos me debo.

La base de eso es que el próximo viernes cumpliré 75 años de ganarme la vida escribiendo. Llevo 75 años en publicaciones Capriles, de Venezuela, además de publicar también en medios de México, El Caribe y Estados Unidos.

Si los lectores han estado incondicionalmente a mi lado durante tres cuartos de Siglo, es lógico que les haga caso, que los respete, que les obedezca.

Y con mayor razón si se brindan a ayudarme para corregir lo que yo creía no valía la pena corregir.

Una vez más, como siempre, podemos recalcar que “no hay mal que por bien no venga” o la máxima budista, “siempre fue mejor así”.

Porque este drama me sirvió para conocer cuán sinceros y valiosos son los lectores de mi columna.

¡Gracias, muchachones y ojalá les guste el libro de verdad!.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5