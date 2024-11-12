The Soto Offseason Shuffle Begins

The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes will make for mega-headlines this offseason - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Juan Soto’s free agency has quickly become one of the most talked-about stories of the MLB offseason. Following a standout year with the New York Yankees where he posted a .288 batting average, 41 home runs, and 109 RBIs, Soto is now a top target for multiple teams looking to land the superstar outfielder. Despite his success in the Bronx, Soto recently stated that “all 30 teams have a shot” at signing him, making it clear that he’s open to exploring all options before committing to his next contract.

However, the competition for Soto’s signature is already heating up, with the New York Mets emerging as aggressive suitors. Mets owner Steve Cohen is reportedly determined to bring Soto to Queens, signaling his intentions by planning an in-person meeting with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, in Southern California. This aligns with Cohen’s history of making splashy moves, as the Mets continue to build a roster capable of contending for a championship after reaching the NLCS this past season.

While the Yankees are still considered strong contenders to retain Soto, especially given his immediate impact on their lineup, the Mets’ deep pockets make them a formidable threat. Cohen’s willingness to spend whatever it takes could be a game-changer, as Soto is reportedly seeking a contract that could rival or even surpass the record-breaking $700 million deal signed by Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani. This could mean a deal worth over $50 million per year (AAV), potentially approaching the $700 million range in total value.

Besides the New York teams, other franchises like the Dodgers, Giants, Blue Jays and Phillies are expected to make their pitches as well. However, many MLB insiders believe that it will ultimately come down to a bidding war between the Yankees and Mets, with both franchises eager to bolster their outfield with one of the game’s most dynamic hitters.

As Soto takes his time evaluating offers, his free agency journey will be closely watched.

With teams lining up to meet his financial and competitive demands, the sweepstakes for Juan Soto is shaping up to be one of the most exciting storylines of the offseason.

