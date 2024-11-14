“Japan Dodgers”, Not Los Angeles Dodgers – “Dodgers de Japón”, No de Los Ángeles

Upon arriving at the academy, the coach asked the young man:

“So you want to be a Major League baseball player?”

“No, sir… What I want is to be a millionaire in dollars.”

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Question of the Week: Regarding Juan Soto, his agent, Scott Boras, said that he deserves $1.050 billion for 15 seasons. What does the Dominican say?

The Answer: “I’m going to tell you the truth, which I hope is part of the negotiations. More than money, what I want is to win World Series.”

-o-o-o-

A Rotation with a Lot of Japan

The Dodgers appear to be the team most likely to sign the new Japanese baseball star, the 23-year-old right-hander, Roki Sasaki. So their rotation would be 75% Japanese, with Sohei Ohtani and Yoshinabu Yamamoto.

In other words, we’re going to be calling them The Japan Dodgers.

Japanese teams sell their future like this. In other words, they send talent to the USA and receive millions of dollars.

For one dollar, they give up to 155,485 yen.

My friend, Josh Barton, of SportsBetting.ag, informs me that the Padres are right behind the Dodgers in chase for Sasaki.

And then there are other organizations in this order: Mets, Mariners, Giants, Yankees, Cubs, Phillies, Rays, Braves.

But, the bonus offers, according to the millions of dollars they would have to pay for Sasaki, place the teams in another order: Dodgers, $2.502,500; Orioles, $2.147,300; Yankees, $1.487,200; Giants, $1.247,500; Red Sox: 990,000 dollars.

That’$ how thi$ goe$.

-o-o- o-

“Psychiatrists get rich, via the minds of their patients”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Bostonians on the Attack

The most talked about team, and a rival of the Yankees, the Red Sox, besides trying to beat them on the field, is now also in the fight for Juan Soto, according to a report yesterday Wednesday by Jeff Passan, from ESPN.

Thus, Boston is one of eight organizations willing to give up a ton of dollars for the star big leaguer from Quisqueya.

That version coincides with what was published by John Heyman, from the New York Post.

According to these two colleagues, tomorrow Friday agent Scott Boras and the executives of the Red Sox team are due to meet, not exactly to talk about whether it will rain or not in Massachusetts… We’ll see!

-o-o-o-

“Psychiatrists listen to you all the time you want to talk, as long as it’s nonsense”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Dodgers de Japón, No de Los Ángeles

Al Llegar a la academia, el entrenador le preguntó a aquel joven:

“¿Así que quieres ser pelotero de Grandes Ligas?”

“No, señor… Lo que quiero es ser millonario en dólares”.

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: De Juan Soto, dijo su agente, Scott Boras, que merece mil 50 millones de honorarios por 15 temporadas. ¿Qué dice el dominicano?

La Respuesta: Lo que le contestó Juan fue, “le voy a decir la verdad, la cual, espero forme parte de la negociación. Más que dinero, lo que quiero es ganar una Serie Mundial”.

-o-o-o-

Una Rotación con Mucho de Japón

Los Dodgers aparecen como el equipo más llamado a firmar al nuevo astro japonés del beisbol, el lanzador derecho japonés, de 23 años, Roki Sasaki. Así la rotación de ellos en un 75% sería nipona, con Sohei Ohtani y Yoshinabu Yamamoto.

Es decir, vamos rumbo a llamarlos, los Dodgers de Japón.

Los equipos japoneses venden así su futuro. O sea, mandan el talento a USA y reciben millones de dólares.

Por un dólar, dan hasta 155 mil 485 yens.

Mi amigo, Josh Barton, de SportsBetting.ag, me informa que los Padres siguen a los Dodgers en ese interés por Sasaki.

Y después aparecen, otras organizaciones en este orden: Mets, Marineros, Gigantes, Yankees, Cachorros, Phillies, Rays, Bravos.

Pero, las ofertas de los bonos, según los millones de dólares que habrían de pagar por Sasaki, ubican a los equipos en otro orden: Dodgers, dos millones 502,500 dólares; Orioles, dos millones 147,300 dólares; Yankees, un millón 487,200; Gigantes, un millón 247,500; Medias Rojas: 990,000 dólares.

A$í va la co$a.

-o-o- o-

“Los psiquiatras se hacen ricos, vía mente de sus pacientes”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Bostonianos al Ataque

El equipo más sonado, como rival de los Yankees, los Medias Rojas, además de tratar de ganarles en el terreno, ahora también lucha por llevarse a Juan Soto, según informó ayer miércoles, Jeff Passan, de ESPN.

Así, Boston es una de ocho organizaciones dispuestas a soltar un topopochal de dólares por el estelar bigleaguer de Quisqueya.

Esa versión, coincide con lo publicado por John Heyman, del New York Post.

Según esos dos colegas, mañana viernes deben entrevistarse el agente Scott Boras, y los ejecutivos de los patirojos, no precisamente para hablar de si lloverá o no en Massachusetts… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

“Los siquiatras les oyen a uno todo el tiempo que uno quiera hablar, siempre que sean cosas sin sentido”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5