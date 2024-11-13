Impossible to Set a Maximum Salary – Imposible Imponer Un Sueldo Máximo

“The dog is man’s best friend because, instead of moving his tongue, he wags his tail”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you write from. Thank you very much.

Linomidio Farías, from Maracaibo, asks: “Why don’t the owners of Major League teams set a maximum salary, to avoid the current chaos?”

Dear friend Lino: They have tried every time it has been possible, but the Baseball Players Association does not accept it.

José F. Pérez D. from Campeche, asks: “Why, if in Canada they have a Major League team, the Blue Jays, can we not have our own in Mexico?

Dear friend Joefepé: They cannot and should not have it. Let’s take it one step at a time, as “The Ripper” said: 1) In Toronto they are having a hard time keeping the club, with the Canadian dollar only a few cents below the dollar. 2) A Major League team in Mexico would cause the disappearance of one of the two Leagues, the Mexican or the Pacific. 3) Years ago, Juan Manuel Ley and Pepe Maíz requested a franchise and they were given little attention.

Clino Arrivillaga, from Culiacán, asks: “The winners of 20 games in the Major Leagues have disappeared, since Julio Urías. But I have heard that there was a team with four. Is that true, which club? And what are the names of the teams? pitchers, please.”

Dear friend Cli: There have been two, not one, rotations with four pitchers with 20 or more wins each. The 1971 Orioles: Dave McNally, 21-5, 2.89; Jim Palmer, 20-9, 2.68 (only one of these four in the Hall of Fame); Mike Cuellar, 20-9, 3.98; Pat Dobson, 20-8, 2.90.

The four of the White Sox in 1920: Urban (Red) Faber, 23-13, 2.99 (only one of these four in the Hall of Fame); Lefty Williams, 22-14, 3.91; Ed Cicotte, 21-10, 3.26; Dickey Kerr, 21-9, 3.37.

Asdrúbal Santander, from Mérida, Venezuela, asks: “Who were the first blacks to play for the Yankees, Red Sox, Giants and Braves, and in what year did they debut?”

Dear friend Paco: In 1949, the Yankees signed Luis Márquez, a Mexican pitcher from Huatabampo, but he never made it to the Major Leagues. The first black of them in the Majors was catcher Elston Howard, in 1955; the Red Sox, Pumpsie Green, in 1959; the Giants signed the first three blacks together in 1949, Monte Irvin, Hank Thompson and Ford Smith; and the Braves, Sam Jethroe, in 1950.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Imposible Imponer Un Sueldo Máximo

“El perro es el mejor amigo del hombre porque, en vez de mover la lengua, mueve el rabo”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Muchas gracias.

Linomidio Farías, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Por qué los propietarios de equipos de Grandes Ligas no fijan unos honorarios máximos, para evitar el relajo actual?”

Amigo Lino: Lo han intentado cada vez que ha sido posible, pero la Asociación de Peloteros no lo acepta.

José F. Pérez D. de Campeche, pregunta: “¿Por qué si en Canadá tienen un equipo de Grandes Ligas, los Blue Jays, en México no podemos tener el nuestro?

Amigo Joefepé: Ni pueden ni deben tenerlo. Vamos por partes, como dijo “El Destripador”: 1) En Toronto pasan apuros para mantener el club, con el dólar canadiense solo unos centavos por debajo del dólar. 2) Un equipo de Grandes Ligas en México provocaría la desaparición de una de las dos Ligas, la Mexicana o la del Pacífico. 3) Hace años, Juan Manuel Ley y Pepe Maíz solicitaron una franquicia y les hicieron poco caso.

Clino Arrivillaga, de Culiacán, pregunta: “Han desaparecido los ganadores de 20 juegos en Grandes Ligas, desde Julio Urías. Pero he oído decir que hubo un equipo con cuatro. ¿Es cierto, cuál club?, y nombres de los lanzadores, por favor”.

Amigo Cli: Han sido dos, no una, las rotaciones con cuatro pitchers de 20 o más victorias cada uno. Los de los Orioles de 1971: Dave McNally, 21-5, 2.89; Jim Palmer, 20-9, 2.68 (único de estos cuatro en el Hall de la Fama); Mike Cuéllar, 20-9, 3.98; Pat Dobson, 20-8, 2.90.

Los cuatro de los Medias Blancas en 1920: Urban (Red) Faber, 23-13, 2.99 (único de estos cuatro en el Hall de la Fama); Lefty Williams, 22-14, 3.91; Ed Cicotte, 21-10, 3.26; Dickey Kerr, 21-9, 3.37.

Asdrúbal Santander, de Mérida, Venezuela, pegunta: “¿Quiénes fueron los primeros negros que jugaron con Yankees, Medias Rojas, Gigantes y Bravos, y el año cuándo debutaron,?”

Amigo Paco: En 1949, los Yankees firmaron a Luis Márquez, pitcher mexicano de Huatabampo, pero nunca llegó al equipo en Grandes Ligas. El primer negro de ellos en las Mayores fue el catcher Elston Howard, en 1955; los Medias Rojas, Pumpsie Green, en 1959; los Gigantes firmaron a tres primeros negros juntos en 1949, Monte Irvin, Hank Thompson y Ford Smith; y los Bravos, a Sam Jethroe, 1950.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5