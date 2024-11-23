Heyyyy! Today is Jokes and Sayings Day – ¡Eeeepa! Hoy Es Día de Chistes y Frases

“I want to be more popular and more loved than Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck combined”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe’s divorce proved that no man can succeed in America’s two national pastimes”… Oscar Levant.

“I heard that the national sport in China is ping-pong. How then, are there already 1.5 billion people there?”… Dick Secades.

“I met my now wife in a bar in New York. We found out we had a lot in common… We’re both California natives, and we were both drunk”… Tug McGraw.

“Christmas is the only time when excess is good and does good”… Nancy Felce.

“Some people donate their bodies to science… I donated to baseball”… Craig Biggio, who was hit 285 times by pitchers.

“It seems like your problem is your fibula… but it’s not”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-0-

—Are you crazy?

—No. My little brother is Crazy… I’m Nuts.

-o-o-o-

The judge asked the defendant:

“Do you have anything to contribute to the Court to help your case?”

“I’m sorry, Mr. Judge, but all the money I stole, I already paid to my lawyer.”

-o-o-0-

“Playing baseball is much more fun than being President of the United States”… Ronald Reagan.

“They serve takeout food on China Air Lines flights”… La Pimpi.

-0-0-0-

Fidel Castro was no longer President of Cuba, but he called Barack Obama, who was then President of the United States.

“Is this Obama?”

“The one speaking.”

“Come here, kid, when are you going to give me back Guantanamo Bay?”

Obama, unfazed, answered:

“When you give me back the city of Miami.”

-o-o-0-

Many Latin Americans like Miami, because it is a city very close to the United States… Joseph McKadew.

Sign in many Miami businesses: “We speak English.”

“Thinking once in a while is not a bad thing”… La Pimpi.

“After God created man, he looked at his work for a few seconds and concluded: “I can do something much better”… La Pimpi.

“Every professional baseball player, deep in his heart, wants to be a manager someday. Every fan, in the privacy of his mind, already is one”… Dick Secades.

(En Español)

¡Eeeepa! Hoy Es Día de Chistes y Frases

“Quiero ser más popular y más querido que Mickey Mouse y El Pato Donald juntos”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “El divorcio de Joe DiMaggio y Marilyn Monroe, comprobó que ningún hombre puede tener éxito en los dos pasatiempos nacionales de Estados Unidos”... Oscar Levant.

“Oí decir que el deporte nacional en China es el ping-pong. ¿Cómo entonces, ya hay por allá mil 500 millones de habitantes?”… Dick Secades.

“Conocí a la que ahora es mi esposa en un bar de Nueva York. Descubrimos que teníamos mucho en común…: Ambos somos nativos de California, y ambos estábamos borrachos”... Tug McGraw.

“La Navidad es la única época cuando los excesos, caen bien y hacen bien”... Nancy Felce.

“Algunos donan sus cuerpos a la ciencia… yo lo doné al beisbol”… Craig Biggio, quien recibió 285 pelotazos de los lanzadores.

“Parece que su problema fuera el peroné… pero no”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-0-

—¿Tú eres un demente?

—No. De menta es mi hermanito… Yo soy de mantecado.

-o-o-o-

El señor Juez, preguntó al acusado:

“¿Tiene usted algo qué aportar a la Corte en ayuda de su caso?”

“Lo siento, señor Juez, pero todo el dinero que robé, ya se lo pagué al mi abogado”.

-o-o-0-

“Jugar al beisbol, es mucho más divertido que ser Presidente de Estados Unidos”… Ronald Reagan.

“Durante los vuelos de `China Air Lines´, sirven comida para llevar”… La Pimpi.

-0-0-0-

Fidel Castro ya no era Presidente, de Cuba, pero llamó por teléfono a Barack Obama, quien sí lo era entonces de Estados Unidos.

“¿Es Obama?”

“El que habla”.

“Ven acá, chico, ¿cuándo me vas a devolver la Bahía de Guantánamo?”

Obama, sin inmutarse, le respondió:

“Cuando tú me devuelvas la ciudad de Miami”.

-o-o-0-

A muchos latinoamericanos les gusta Miami, porque es una ciudad muy cercana a Estados Unidos… Joseph McKadew.

Letrero en muchos comercios de Miami: “We speak english”.

“Pensar de vez en cuando no es nada malo”… La Pimpi.

“Después que Papá Dios hizo al hombre, observó su obra durante unos segundos y concluyó: “Puedo hacer algo mucho mejor”… La Pimpi.

“Todo pelotero profesional, en lo profundo de su corazón, quiere ser mánager algún día. Cada fanático, en la privacidad de su mente, ya lo es”… Dick Secades.

