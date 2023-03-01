The truth about Peruchín and Orlando – La verdad acerca de Peruchín y Orlando

“It is preferable to stay to dress Saints, than to go around undressing idiots”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send me your full name and the town or city where you are. Thank you.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “Who are the leaders in career home runs in each of the nine positions?”

Amigo Rubo: catcher, Mike Piazza, 427; first base, Albert Pujols, 703; second baseman Jeff Kent, 377; third, base, Mike Schmidt, 548; shortstop Cal Ripken Jr., 431; leftfielder Barry Bonds, 762; centerfielder, Willie Mays, 660; rightfielder, Hank Aaron 755; pitcher, Wes Ferrell, 38.

Jacinto M. Alicea, from Yauco, Puerto Rico, states: “That explanation that you have given is the correct one, as it is correct in most of what you publish. Orlando Cepeda is not Peruchín, because he is not called Pedro, as his father was, a tremendous slugger, who would have given a lot to do in the Major Leagues if he had been white or if he had been born after January 31, 1906.

Orlando’s father Peruchín was a native of Cataño and turned out to be the first power hitter Puerto Rico produced.

Friend Chinto: Thank you very much. And I saw him take out the ball several times at the San Agustín stadium.

Rigoberto Acevedo, from Little Havana, Miami, asks: “You? Do you think that Omar Vizquel is a hot ass?

Amigo Beto: When he is dedicated to telling lies during interviews, he is.

Egidio Vásquez, from Valera, asks: “How was the case of Curt Flood, did he win the lawsuit against Major League Baseball (MLB)?”

Friend Yiyo: Flood was the one who started the fight that led to the end of the reserve clause, and as a consequence, to the appearance of arbitration, free agents and multi-million dollar salaries.

Flood was traded by the Cardinals to the Phillies in 1969, along with Tim McCarver, Byron Browne and Joe Horner, for Dick Allen, Cookie Rojas and Jerry Johnson. Flood refused to accept, claiming that he had played 12 seasons with the St. Louis team, but did not consider himself their property.

He lost a lawsuit against MLB for a million dollars, but the bases were left to modify the Big Leaguers Hiring Rules.

Gilberto Ruíz, from Mazatlán, asks: “Who are the two strongest candidates for Rookies of the Year 2023?”

Friend Gil: Corbin Carroll, of the Diamondbacks; and Gunor Henderson, Orioles.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering by “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————-Español—————–

La verdad acerca de Peruchín y Orlando

“Es preferible quedarse para vestir Santos, que andar desvistiendo idiotas”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Gracias.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Quiénes son líderes en jonrones de por vida en cada una de las nueve posiciones?”.

Amigo Rubo: catcher, Mike Piazza, 427; primera base, Albert Pujols, 703; segunda base, Jeff Kent, 377; tercera, base, Mike Schmidt, 548; shortstop, Cal Ripken hijo, 431; leftfielder, Barry Boonds, 762; centerfielder, Willie Mays, 660; rightfielder, Hank Aaron 755; pitcher, Wes Ferrell, 38.

Jacinto M. Alicea, de Yauco, Puerto Rico, expone: “Esa explicación que Ud. ha dado es la correcta, como correcto está en la mayoría de lo que publica. Orlando Cepeda no es Peruchín, porque no es llamado Pedro, como sí lo fue su padre, un slugger tremendo, que hubiera dado mucho qué hacer en las Grandes Ligas de haber sido blanco o si hubiera nacido después del 31 de enero de 1906.

Peruchín, padre de Orlando, era nativo de Castaño y resultó ser el primer bateador de poder que produjo Puerto Rico.

Amigo Chinto: Muchas gracias. Y yo lo ví sacar la bola varias veces en el estadio San Agustín.

Rigoberto Acevedo, de La Pequeña Habana, Miami, pregunta: “¿Ud. considera que Omar Vizquel es un culopicoso?”.

Amigo Beto: Cuando se dedica a decir mentiras durante las entrevistas, sí lo es.

Egidio Vásquez, de Valera, pregunta: “¿Cómo fue el caso de Curt Flood, ganó la demanda contra Major Legues Baseball (MLB)?”.

Amigo Yiyo: Flood fue quien inició la lucha que llevó a la desaparición de la cláusula de reserva, y como consecuencia, a la aparición del arbitraje, de los agentes libres y los sueldos multimillonarios.

Flood fue cambiado por los Cardenales a los Phillies, en 1969, junto con con Tim McCarver, Byron Browne y Joe Horner, por Dick Allen, Cookie Rojas y Jerry Johnson. Flood Se negó a aceptar, alegaba que había jugado 12 temporadas con el equipo de San Luis, pero no se consideraba propiedad de ellos.

Perdió una demanda contra MLB por un millón de dólares, pero quedaron las bases para modificar las Reglas de contratación de los big leaguers.

Gilberto Ruíz, de Mazatlán, pregunta: “¿Quiénes son los dos más fuertes candidatos a Novatos del Año 2023?”.

Amigo Gil: Corbin Carroll, de los Diamonsbacks; y Gunor Hénderson, Orioles.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5