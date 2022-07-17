They dismantle the Reds because they are the last – Desmantelan los Rojos porque son los últimos

“A dead man to another dead man…: ‘Tell me one more of the living, who are very good’… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – How itchy! The assholes have rejoiced, simply because I published how many All-Star Games Luis Aparicio and how many Omar Vizquel appeared in. It bothers them so much that they are very forgetful and don’t remember when Omar said that he didn’t play in Venezuela because it was a baseball far below his quality. And I defended him, because that was the truth and Christ died for the truth.

Two games. Tuesday will be The All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and Saturday the 30th of this month will be The Veterans Game at Yankee Stadium, the 74th in the Yankees’ existence.

As Chipper Jones used to say…: “For bigleaguers, from the All-Star Game to the Veterans Game there is but one step.

The Ohtani impersonator. Shohei Ohtani received the Astros’ Guyanese, Luis García, in Anaheim, imitating his style of moving before throwing, as if he were rocking a baby. Luis celebrated the imitation and then won the game against the Angels. But the second game was won by Ohtani.

Yankee Home Runs. 31 times have Yankees players hit 40 or more home runs in a season. Babe Ruth, nine times. But no Latin American native appears in that group. The closest is Alex Rodríguez, born in Manhattan, the son of Dominican parents.

Dismantling. The Reds, buried in last place in the Central Division, are going to trade their most valuable players, such as infielder Brandon Drury, who will go to the Dodgers or the Giants, according to yesterday’s offers. And the Dominican, Luis Castillo, will be acquired by the Yankees, Dodgers or Astros.

Severin out. Yankees doctors couldn’t figure out how to keep pitcher Luis Severino off the disabled list. Sore shoulder needs rest. They reinstated the Nicaraguan, Jonathan Loaisiga, who in turn was injured.

Cano-Albies. The Braves acquired Róbinson Canó for the injury of Ozzie Albies, who suffered a broken left foot on a swing a month ago. They’re going to have two all-star second basemen in mid-August, when Albies returns to action.

Buy and sell. Now the teams become “buyers” and “sellers”, even when they neither buy nor sell anything. It is that those of the fight to qualify, acquire in exchanges, the stellar teams via elimination.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

——————————Español———————————–

Desmantelan los Rojos porque son los últimos

“Un muertico a otro muertico…: ‘Cuéntame uno más de vivos, que son buenísimos”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Que picazón!. Los culopicosos se han alebrestado, simplemente porque publiqué a cuántos Juegos de Estrellas llevaron a Luis Aparicio y a cuántos a Omar Vizquel. Les pica tanto que son muy olvidadizos y no recuerdan cuando Omar dijo que no jugaba en Venezuela porque era un beisbol muy por debajo de su calidad. Y lo defendí, porque esa era la verdad y por la verdad murió Cristo.

Dos juegos. El martes será El Juego de Estrellas en el Dodger Stadium y el sábado 30 de este mes será El Juego de Veteranos en Yankee Stadium, el número 74 en la existencia de los Yankees.

Como solía decir Chipper Jones…: “Para los bigleaguers, del Juego de Estrellas al Juego de Veteranos no hay más que un paso.

El imitador Ohtani. Shohei Ohtani recibió en Anaheim al guayanés de los Astros, Luis García, imitándole su estilo de moverse antes de lanzar, como si meciera a un bebé. Luis celebró la imitación y después les ganó el juego a los Angelinos. Pero el segundo juego lo ganó Ohtani.

Jonroneros Yankees. 31 veces han sacado los peloteros de los Yankees 40 o más jonrones en una temporada. Babe Ruth, en nueve oportunidades. Pero ningún nativo de Latinoamérica aparece en ese grupo. El más cercano es Alex Rodríguez, nacido en Manhattan, hijo de dominicanos.

Desmantelamiento. Los Rojos, enterrados en el último lugar de la División Central, van a negociar a sus más valiosos peloteros, como el infielder, Brandon Drury, que pasará a ser de los Dodgers o de los Gigantes, según ofertas de ayer. Y el dominicano, Luis Castillo, será adquirido por Yankees, Dodgers o Astros.

Fuera Severino. Los médicos de los Yankees no encontraron cómo mantener al lanzador dominicano Luis Severino fuera de la lista de los lesionados. El hombro adolorido necesita descanso. Reinstalaron al nicaragüense, Jonathan Loaisiga, quien a su vez estaba lesionado.

Canó-Albies. Los Bravos adquirieron a Róbinson Canó por la lesión de Ozzie Albies, quien sufrió fractura del pie izquierdo en un swing, hace un mes. Van a tener dos segunda bases estelares a mediados de agosto, cuando regresará Albies a la acción.

Compra y venta. Ahora los equipos se convierten con “compradores” y “vendedores”, aún cuando ni compran ni venden nada. Es que los de la pelea por clasificar, adquieren en cambios, los estelares de equipos vía eliminación.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

