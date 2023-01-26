“Decency is elegance, good manners, healthy home education, intelligence, common sense, height”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Commissioner Rob Manfred has announced that there will soon be expansion of both Major League Baseball. When was the first expansion of the 20th century recorded, and with which teams?

The Answer: It happened in 1961, when the American League added Washington, with a few new Senators, and Anaheim, with the Angels. The following year, the National also expanded, with the Mets in New York, and Colts 45, later Houston Astros. Since then, the two Leagues have played with 10 teams.

Acuna, spoiled

Ronald Acuña considers that he is superior to baseball as a sport, as a show and as a profession. Poor devil!

Journalists, especially from Atlanta, have even compared Ronald Acuña Jr. to “a spoiled puppy” after his idiotic display after his home run in the playoff game in Venezuela (winter baseball). And they have accused him of dirtying baseball.

Nothing big leaguer, just a ridiculous display of rude and disrespectful. Overall, his team, the Sharks, didn’t win that game and trail the Lions 0-2 in the series. Who does he think he is Ronald, what is he for?!

It was not only a display in very bad taste, but a very prolonged one, and pregnant with horrible scenes. If he is going to be remembered for those reprehensible nonsense, poor Ronald Acuña!!

And then, never seen before, the offender’s family fighting in the stands with fans of the Lions. Never in history had there been so much indecency in the national ball.

“Nobody has thrown harder than Nolan Ryan… not even God”… George Scott.

The Hall of Fame 2023

On the ticket for Cooperstown this year, 28 candidates appeared, but only Scott Rolen was elected and very close to the 75% limit. No one else got 76.3%. In other words, 27 were left out.

they don’t sell them anymore

The Angels are no longer for sale, because they cost a lot of money. Owner Arturo Moreno, the son of Mexicans, born in Tucson, Arizona, announced that he will not sell the franchise because he wants to give Anaheim a World Series.

Yesterday, Wednesday, I responded to the reader Alfonso Ramírez, the truth, which is another: Arturo was convinced not to sell, for now, since this team will soon be valued at five billion dollars. Currently it is at two billion, and he acquired it in 2003, for 184 million. The truth is that there were two groups interested in buying.

“Macho doesn’t mean much”… Zsa Zsa Gabor.-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————-

Lástima Ronald, ignora quién es él

“La decencia es elegancia, buenos modales, sana educación casera, inteligencia, sentido común, altura”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El comisionado, Rob Manfred, anunció que pronto habrá expansión de las dos Ligas Grandes. ¿Cuándo se registró la primera expansión del Siglo XX, y con cuáles equipos?

La Respuesta: Ocurrió en 1961, cuando la Liga Americana agregó a sus sedes, Washington, con unos nuevos Senadores, y Anaheim, con los Angelinos. Al año siguiente, la Nacional también se expandió, con los Mets en Nueva York, y Colts 45, más tarde Astros de Houston. Desde entonces, las dos Ligas jugaron con 10 equipos.

Acuña, malcríado

Ronald Acuña considera que es superior al beisbol como deporte, como espectáculo y como profesión. ¡Pobre diablo!

Hasta con “un perrito malcríado” han comparado a Ronald Acuña hijo, los periodistas, especialmente de Atlanta, después de su exhibición idiota, tras el jonrón en el playoff de Venezuela. Y lo han tildado de ensuciar el beisbol.

Nada de bigleaguer, sólo una ridícula exhibición de mal educado, de irrespetuoso. Total, su equipo, los Tiburones, no ganaron ese juego y están debajo de los Leones 0-2 en la serie. ¡¿Quién cree ser Ronald, para qué sirve?!

No solo fue una exhibición de pésimo gusto, sino muy prolongada y preñada de horribles escenas. Si va a ser recordado por esas censurables majaderías, ¡¡pobrecito Ronald Acuña!!.

Y después, lo nunca visto, la familia del infractor peleándose en las tribunas con seguidores de los Leones. Jamás en la historia se había vivido tanta indecencia en la pelota nacional.

“Nadie ha lanzado más duro que Nolan Ryan… ni siquiera Dios”… George Scott.

El Hall de la Fama 2023

En la planilla para Cooperstown este año, aparecieron 28 candidatos, pero solo resultó elegido Scott Rolen y muy cerca del límite del 75%. Nada más obtuvo un 76.3%. O sea, 27 quedaron fuera.

Ya no los venden

Los Angelinos ya no están en venta, porque cuestan mucho dinero. El propietario Arturo Moreno, hijo de mexicanos, nacido en Tucsón, Arizona, anunció que no venderá la franquicia porque quiere darle una Serie Mundial a Anaheim.

Ayer miércoles respondí al lector Alfonso Ramírez, la verdad, que es otra: Arturo fue convencido de no vender, por ahora, ya que pronto ese equipo será avalorado en cinco mil millones de dólares. Actualmente lo está en dos mil millones, y él lo adquirió en 2003, por 184 millones. Lo cierto es que había dos grupos interesados en comprar.

“Macho no quiere decir mucho”… Zsa Zsa Gabor.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

