Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets to play preseason game in Vancouver on Oct. 6

TORONTO — The NBA recently announced that the 2025 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will feature a preseason game between the Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, Oct. 6, marking the league’s 20th Canada Series game since 2012.

The Raptors currently feature 2024 NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes, 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram, 2025 No. 9 overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles, and Canadian players RJ Barrett and A.J. Lawson. Barrett and Lawson have both represented Canada in international competition.

The Nuggets currently feature three-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokić, Canadian guard Jamal Murray, forward Aaron Gordon and guard/forward Cam Johnson. Jokić, Murray and Gordon led the Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2023. Murray has represented Canada in international competition, and Gordon was the runner-up at the 2016 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk in Toronto.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Fans can register their interest in tickets and gain access to exclusive presale information by visiting NBA.com/CanadaSeries.

The NBA Canada Series presented by Bell has featured 16 teams playing 19 preseason games in front of nearly 360,000 fans across six cities. Fourteen of those games have featured the Raptors. The 2025 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will mark the seventh Canada Series game in Vancouver and first since 2023, when the Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-99 at Rogers Arena.

The 2025 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell will air live in Canada, the U.S., and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media. Broadcast information in Canada will be announced at a later date.

In addition to Presenting Partner Bell, The 2025 NBA Canada Series will be supported by Official Partners Michelob Ultra, Reese’s, Subway Canada, Sun Life and Tangerine Bank.

For more information, fans in Canada can download the NBA App and follow the NBA on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, X and YouTube. A full range of official NBA and WNBA merchandise is available at the NBA Store in Canada by visiting NBAStore.ca.

