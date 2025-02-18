Two Brawlers, One Ring: Recapping Isaac Cruz’s Win Over Angel Fierro

Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz and Angel 'Tashiro' Fierro went to war earlier this month in Las Vegas, Nevada - Image Credit: Esther Lin/PBC

NEW YORK, NY — Earlier this month on Saturday, February 1st, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Angel ‘Tashiro’ Fierro went toe-to-toe in what could easily be labeled, one of the best fights of the year so far. Some fans even compared it to the classic fights in the trilogy between Mexico’s very own, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.

Before the war, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cruz’s record was 26-3-1 (18 KOs) while Fierro’s was 23-3-2 (18 KOs). Both fighters displayed elite performances that could have gone either way, as it was a literal slugfest until the end. Luckily for Cruz and his team, the judges believed Pitbull ‘barked and bit’ more than enough for the end-result of unanimous decision, climbing to a record of 27-3-1.

Although each took chances, Fierro did not back down from Cruz’s offense in all of the 10 rounds as Cruz constantly pressured him. With Cruz, 26, being most of the fans’ favorite, Fierro, 31, definitely received his flowers and recognition for giving his opponent and all boxing fans, a great brawl. He proved to himself and others that he could be the fighter that can challenge Cruz’s IQ and strength.

Bombs After Bombs

Despite the fact that his chin was threatened, the granite of it made it impossible for Cruz to break. At one point in the third round, Tijuana’s Fierro even got Mexico City’s Cruz off balance with a deadly right hook. If “bombs after bombs” was a fight, this had to be it because there were a lot of strong punches thrown — over 1,400 of them.

After the loss that Cruz received last summer in failing to retain his WBA Super Lightweight Title against José Valenzuela on August 3, 2024 by a split decision, this was the statement needed for him to prove his doubters wrong. The better brawler won that night but both owned the action-packed Mexican War, each stating, “they’re not to be played with, shaking the division.”

The Pitbull that we saw against Gervonta “Tank” Davis back in 2021 was an unforgettable one as Cruz depicted the ‘dog’ that many imagined him to be in the ring. Now, showing that same fight vs. Fierro, a lot of more opportunities will come for Cruz, not only due to his fighting abilities but also winning a lot of supporters’ hearts.

What Boxing Is All About

At the end of their fight, Cruz immediately hugged Fierro, showing immense respect for him. Fierro then returned the favor by showing amazing sportsmanship after the decision was announced — holding up Cruz’s WBC “Aztec Warrior” Belt alongside him — something that many fighters need to work on because win or lose, coming out of a boxing fight alive with your health on the line is truly a gift.

Cruz was overwhelmed with pure happiness and excitement as he walked around the ring, celebrating one of his biggest wins of his career.

As it has already been stamped as one of the best and most entertaining fights of 2025, should there be a rematch between the two? If not, what is next for Cruz and Fierro?

