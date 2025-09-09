Tyler Glasnow Provides Dodgers With Masterpiece For Much Needed Win

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — On another bright and sunny day, Dodger fans were hopeful that their World Championship club would use the disappointing results of a recent road trip as a wake-up call and recognize the urgency of getting the wheels back on what was once the steamroller that dominated the NL Western Division.

With the 40-103 Rockies in town, sending out flamethrower, 23-year-old Chase Dollander, 2-12, 6.67 ERA, to face the Dodgers, in what was a must-win situation for LA, leading the NL West, only one game up on the Padres, the Dodgers countered with Tyler Glasnow, 1-3, 3.41 ERA.

The Rockies scored first when Jordan Beck led off the second inning with a walk, stole second base, went to third on a fly out to right field, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Farmer. One run without getting a hit! As a matter of fact, neither team got a hit until Michael Conforto, batting .194 leading up to Monday, lined a single to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, would end any threat when he hit into a double play to end the inning.

Dollander, who was dominating the Dodgers with a barrage of 98-99-100 mph heat walked leadoff hitter Ben Rortvedt, and then was removed from the game with a left sore knee/left leg tightness.

He was replaced by Juan Mejia, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who walked Shohei Ohtani and gave up a run-scoring double by Freddie Freeman, his 37th double and 78th RBI of the season, to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, Pages was hit by a pitch, and then with two outs, Ohtani hit a rocket to right field for a double. Mookie Betts followed with a sharp single to center field, driving in both runners to give LA a 3-1 lead. Glasnow left with an outstanding line of seven innings pitched, zero hits, one run, two walks, and eleven strikeouts. He threw 105 pitches, 65 for strikes.

The Dodgers almost completed a no-hitter until reliever Tanner Scott gave up a ninth-inning double to the ninth hitter in the Colorado lineup as LA took game one of this three-game series to stay one game ahead of San Diego in the NL West.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports