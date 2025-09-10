The Four Cities of Expansion of MLB – Las Cuatro Ciudades de la Expansión de MLB

Two young women attended a Women’s Liberation movement meeting… But they left immediately, because it wasn’t possible to meet men there… Milton Berle.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, from Buenos Aires, asks: “Do you think José Altuve and Salvador Pérez are on track to get enough votes to reach the Cooperstown Hall of Fame?”

Dear friend Chaldo: Most HOF voters don’t consider anything before voting time. All the big leaguers are candidates until we choose the ones for each opportunity, because many things can happen over the course of months and years.

William García, from Culiacán, asks: “Is it true, as my father told me, that there was once an All-Star Game at Yankee Stadium between purely Latin Americans? If it’s true, I want to know who the manager and starting pitcher were for the National League?”

Dear friend Will: True, but not at Yankee Stadium, but at the Polo Grounds in Manhattan. By the way, it was the last game before that park was demolished to build other structures.

It happened on October 12, 1963, Columbus Day. Roberto Clemente was the manager and right fielder for the National League, and his starting pitcher was Juan Marichal.

Tarcisio A. Quiñones J. from Guadalajara, asks: “What would the new Major League Baseball venues be for the 2028 expansion?”

Dear friend Chichio: There are supposed to be four new teams, two in the National League and two in the American League. The probable venues are Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Nashville, Tennessee; and Montreal, Canada.

Tomás Valladares H. from Caracas asks: “Do you think they’ll fire Yankees general manager Brian Cashman these days? Because the team looks very bad.”

Dear friend Tom: Hal Steinbrenner and family consider Cashman very valuable, and he’s held that position since 1998, the longest-serving general manager in Yankees history. So, they won’t fire him. Maybe they’ll even give him a raise.

Las Cuatro Ciudades de la Expansión

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Oswaldo Di Giorgi, de Buenos Aires, pregunta: “¿Usted considera que José Altuve y Salvador Pérez están encaminados a obtener suficientes votos para llegar al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown?”.

Amigo Chaldo: La mayoría de los electores para el HOF, no consideramos nada, antes del momento de votar. Todos los big leaguers son candidatos hasta que elegimos los de cada oportunidad, porque durante meses y años pueden ocurrir muchas cosas.

William García, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Es cierto, como me ha contado mi padre, que una vez hubo en Yankee Stadium un Juego de Estrellas entre puros latinoamericanos?. Si es verdad, quiero saber ¿quiénes fueron el mánager y el pitcher abridor por la Liga Nacional?”

Amigo Will: Cierto, pero no en Yankee Stadium, sino en el Polo Grounds, de Manhattan. Por cierto, fue el último juego antes de destruir ese parque para construir unos edificios.

Ocurrió el 12 de octubre de 1963, Día de la Raza, Roberto Clemente fue el mánager y right fielder de la Nacional, y su pitcher abridor, Juan Marichal.

Tarcisio A. Quiñones J. de Guadalara, pregunta: “¿Cuáles serían las nuevas sedes de Grandes Ligas, para la expansión de 2028?”

Amigo Chichio: Se supone que serán cuatro nuevas divisas, dos en la Nacional y dos en la Americana. Las sedes probables, Portland, Oregón; Salt Lake City, Utah; Nashville, Tennessee y Montreal, Canadá.

Tomás Valladares H. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Usted cree que despedirán en estos días al gerente general de los Yankees, Brian Cashman?, porque el equipo se ve muy mal”.

Amigo Tom: Hal Steinbrenner y familia, consideran a Cashman muy valioso, y está en ese cargo desde 1998, el gerente general de más prolongados servicios en la historia de los Yankees. Así, que no lo echarán. Quizá más bien le aumenten el sueldo.

