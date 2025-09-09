Yankees Give Back: A Week of Community Connection

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — This past week, the New York Yankees and members of their extended family brought the game and goodwill to the people, dedicating time, autographs, and smiles in a series of engaging, community-focused events.

. Oswaldo Cabrera at the JBL SoHo Store

On Thursday, September 4, Yankees utility man and rising star Oswaldo Cabrera partnered with JBL at their SoHo flagship location in Manhattan. Fans were invited to meet Cabrera, snap photos, and challenge him in playful video game interactions. The first 25 fans in line earned two complimentary tickets to the Yankees’ home game the following night, turning a casual meet and greet into an opportunity to share the ballpark experience.

. Bernie Williams Celebrity Softball Game

On Saturday, September 6, former Yankees legend Bernie Williams returned to Ridgefield Playhouse for the 9th Annual Bernie Williams Day Celebrity Softball Game. This star-studded charity event brought together athletes, media stars, and influencers for an exciting afternoon of softball, fun, and fundraising.

The event supports the Playhouse’s Arts in Education programs, helping to enrich the lives of local kids through music and theater.

. CC Sabathia’s Mastercard Appearance & Generous Gesture

On Sunday, September 7, celebrating CC Sabathia’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Mastercard hostedashe appeared to commemorate the occasion. The Yankees organization took this moment to bless Sabathia’s charitable foundation, the PitCCh In Foundation, with a generous donation towards the cause.

The contribution underscores the franchise’s commitment not only to celebrating athletic excellence, but also to empowering communities the foundation serves from the Bronx to Cleveland.

. Fernando Cruz Visits Mama Dee’s Empanadas

Also on Sunday, September 7, Yankees and Puerto Rico pitcher Fernando Cruz made a special public appearance at Mama Dee’s Empanadas, delighting fans with a signing and photo opportunity.

The neighborhood-friendly event offered an intimate and celebratory experience connecting fans with their team in a genuine, grassroots setting.

. Carlos Rodón’s “Willow Gala” for The Carlos Rodón Foundation

On Monday, September 8, Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón, a former LatinoMVP Award winner, and his wife, Ashley, hosted the second annual “Willow Gala” benefiting The Carlos Rodón Foundation. The star-studded event featured a silent auction with one-of a kind Yankees experiences including meet and greets with stars like Anthony Volpe and Gerrit Cole. The gala raised funds and awareness for The Willow Grant, a program dedicated to helping families facing fertility challenges.

The Rodóns’ heartfelt mission stems from their own journey, making this gala both deeply personal and profoundly impactful.

. Putting the Spotlight on Community Bonds

In just a few days, the Yankees organization and its players showed that being part of the team extends far beyond the diamond. From Soho storefronts and celebrity softball fields to heartfelt charitable giving and local restaurant meet-ups, these appearances brought fans closer to their heroes and reinforced the team’s dedication to art, culture, and neighborhood engagement. Each event demonstrated how giving time, access, and attention can make all the difference not just in sales or stats, but in smiles and community spirit.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports