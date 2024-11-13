Unveiling the Highest Goal Count in MLS Season History and Messi’s Current Achievements

Major League Soccer (MLS) has come a long way since being founded in 1993. MLS goal
leaders have come and gone and there have been some pretty memorable MLS top goal
scorers throughout the years. Lionel Messi is making his legend grow thanks to a strong
performance since joining the league.
This high level of performance resonates well beyond the pitch, especially in sports betting legal
states where such achievements can shift odds and fan engagement. How many goals does
Messi have in MLS? We’ll take a look at Messi’s MLS goals, and other historical MLS top goal
scorers, and see how Messi stacks up to the MSL goal leaders.
MLS Goal-Scoring Records
Before we get into Messi’s MLS goals, it helps to know who the biggest and best snipers have
been throughout the years. What might come as a surprise is that four of the top five goal-
scorers in the record books have come over the last 12 seasons.
Only Roy Lassiter with the Tampa Bay Mutiny (27 goals) comes in from the pre-2000 crowd.
Leading the way is Carlos Vela of LAFC, who scored a record 34 goals during the 2019 season.
He topped the record set the previous season when Josef Martínez registered 31 tallies with
Atlanta United.
Tying Lassiter’s mark with 27 goals is Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) and Bradley
Wright Phillips (New York Red Bulls). If the legendary Messi has hopes of becoming the single-
season MLS scoring leader, he will have his work cut out for him.
MLS at a Higher Standard
Long before Messi MLS goals started filling the highlight reels, the quality of play had been moving steadily upward. Messi joins at arguably the best time in the league’s history when the talent level is at its highest.
The fact that players of Messi’s caliber are now coming to the league speaks volumes about
where it is compared to the old days. Premier players are making their way to MLS, and it is
only taking the level of competition to a new level.
Messi is the undoubted face of the league at the moment, and it would do wonders for the
profile of the league if he could get into the race for the single-season goals record. If anyone
can do it, it is the legendary Messi.
Messi’s Ongoing Chase
So, how many goals does Messi have in MLS? Since making his historic debut with Inter Miami
FC, Messi has racked up the goals. He now has 20 goals in 15 starts for the club. It puts him on
the right pace, though Messi doesn’t play in every single Inter Miami FC game.
At his age (37), Messi is contending with not only time slowing him down but injuries as well. If
he can remain healthy and not lose a significant step, Messi could be a threat to become the all-
time leader in terms of goals in a single season.
