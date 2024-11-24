NYCFC's 2024 MLS Playoff run came to an end on Saturday night at Citi Field - Image Credit: Diego Abarca/Latino Sports

Published by Scott Churchson of Stream Punk Entertainment – Disappointing End For NYCFC as They Fall To Rival Red Bulls 2-0 (Plus Five Questions)

FLUSHING, NY — ​​The New York City Football Club’s run in the playoffs came to a lackluster end at Citi Field as the Pigeons fell to their Derby Rivals the New York Red Bulls 2-0. After a sluggish start and allowing two goals in the first 24 minutes, the club never were able to cut the lead despite six shots on goal and a full 25 shots in total.

From Head Coach Nick Cushing: “The difference between this game and that game is we took our chances in the 5-1 game. There wasn’t so much wrong with this game. We gave away the second ball, [which] drops and he [Felipe Carballo] hits it early and Matt Freese, he’s blinded by it. Then, the set play goal I haven’t actually seen back but to give a set play goal, [New York] Red Bulls feed off set plays and it’s a huge part of their game. We did enough to win the football game, but I can’t blame any guys in there. You look till the end, we’re pushing the game we’re trying to create. We get some chances, we don’t. Sometimes it’s just not your day.”

From my observation in the press box, there was a ton of talk about next week, about possibly hosting an Eastern Conference Final in the Bronx that many NYCFC Press weren’t talking about this match. Curious if that was something in the locker room as well. For NYCFC, this opens up questions for the offseason.

5 QUESTIONS:

1) Is Nick Cushing Gone? Only if he wants to. Cushing has never really been embraced by the fan base, I feel in part because he’s not the Pushup In Your Underwear In The Rain type as predecessor Ronny Delia was after the MLS Cup, he’s more mellow which I feel upsets the NYCFC fanbase. Rumors exist about him departing for Arsenal Women and I feel the majority of fans would be okay with that (something I feel they’ll regret after the fact) but it’s up to Cushing. His family is here, he’s built a life here, it’s unknown what will happen.

2) Was This Maxi Morales’s Last Game? I personally think so. He’s 37, and while he’s a massive clubhouse presence that’s a tough after for any player. Last night during the Mix Zone where press talk to players he was absent much to the annoyance of many of the press who wanted to ask if he’s done. But I’m sure an announcement would be made either way and if he wanted a job with the club, it’s his for the taking.

3) Can This Team Be Better Next Year? Hell yes. Despite having the youngest squad in the league they picked up nine more points than last season and took down third place FC Cincinnati in three games. Give them another year to gel, maybe a little extra strength in the midfield and second place is doable.

4) Will We See More Jovan? I believe so, Jovan Mijatović is under contract through 2028 with two options through 2030 and is only 19 years old. I said at the beginning of the season that he was probably going to watch much of this season and get inserted into the roster next year so I’m still holding to that. The emergence of Alonso Martinez must adjust some of those plans, but expect Mijatović to get more minutes next season.

5) Speaking of Alonso Martinez, Does He Match This Season? I don’t think so, but he’ll still have a season worth mentioning. His year was magical as the 25 year old Costa Rican picked up a total of 19 goals in 26 MLS matches (including playoffs). I foresee some drop off, maybe 13 or 14 goals this year but still a strong addition.

So what do you think? Will this team be better or worse next season and do you agree with me or think I’m full of crap? Let me know. Anyway, I’m Scott, thanks for watching and as always, stay awesome.

