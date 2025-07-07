Utah Jazz Sign RJ Luis Jr. to Two-Way Contract

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward RJ Luis Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.
Luis Jr. (6-7, 215, St. John’s) averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 35 games (32 starts) for the Red Storm during the 2024-25 season and was one of two players to rank among the top five in the Big East in scoring and rebounding. He was named 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year and was selected to the All-Big East First Team, All-Tournament Team, and named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after leading St. John’s to its first outright regular season conference title in 40 years and first tournament championship in 25 years.
A native of Miami, Fla., Luis Jr. appeared in 85 collegiate games over three seasons at St. John’s (2023-25) and University of Massachusetts (2022-23), posting career averages of 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 26.0 minutes per game. As a freshman, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team and earned conference Rookie of the Week honors three times.
Press Release Courtesy of the Utah Jazz
