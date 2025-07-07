Utah Jazz Sign RJ Luis Jr. to Two-Way Contract

A native of Miami, Fla., Luis Jr. appeared in 85 collegiate games over three seasons at St. John’s (2023-25) and University of Massachusetts (2022-23), posting career averages of 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 26.0 minutes per game. As a freshman, he was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team and earned conference Rookie of the Week honors three times.

