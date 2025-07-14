Prime Video Adds Broadcast Veterans to NBA on Prime Game Coverage Lineup

Image Credit: NBA/Prime Video

Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Michael Grady and Eric Collins Named NBA on Prime Play-By-Play Announcers

Stan Van Gundy, Brent Barry and Dell Curry Join NBA on Prime as Game Analysts

Cassidy Hubbarth, Kristina Pink and Allie Clifton Named Sideline Reporters

CULVER CITY, CA — Prime Video recently announced its game coverage lineup for the inaugural season of the NBA on Prime. The broadcast team includes award-winning play-by-play announcers Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Michael Grady and Eric Collins. In addition to previously announced Hall-of-Famers Steve Nash and Dwyane Wade and WNBA Legend Candace Parker, Stan Van Gundy and former NBA players Brent Barry and Dell Curry have been named analysts. Cassidy Hubbarth, Allie Clifton and Kristina Pink will be sideline reporters.

Eagle, one of the most respected play-by-play announcers in the industry, has called NBA games for more than 30 years both as the voice of the Brooklyn Nets and nationally for TNT. In addition, Eagle has called the NFL and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on CBS, becoming the lead voice of the Men’s Final Four and Championship in 2024.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the NBA on Prime team,” Eagle said. “To be a part of building something from the ground up is truly special and I’m excited to connect with fans in a new way while bringing the energy of the NBA to this enormous platform. Prime Video has put together an extraordinary group, I can’t wait to work alongside some of the most talented people in the industry to inform and entertain the audience for many years to come. It’s going to be a blast!”

Harlan’s sports broadcasting career spans five decades across television and radio. One of the most iconic voices in the NBA, Harlan was the original play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1989 and has been part of the NBA on TNT since 1996. He also calls both NFL and men’s college basketball games for CBS.

“I am beyond excited to join Prime Video for this new partnership with the NBA,” said Harlan. “They have put together a phenomenal team and I am honored, and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something so special.”

Grady has worked as the voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2022. Prior to that role, he served in several capacities with YES Network calling games for the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty and hosting the New York Yankees’ Batting Practice show. On a national stage, Grady has called NBA and WNBA games for ESPN and has served as a sideline reporter for CBS’s NFL coverage among other roles.

Collins has served as the Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer since 2015. Over the course of his sports broadcasting career, he also spent time calling Major League Baseball games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and working in various announcing roles with ESPN, the Big Ten Network and FOX Sports.

Van Gundy brings more than five decades of basketball insight and experience as a coach and broadcaster to the NBA on Prime broadcast booth. He spent the past several years as an analyst for the NBA on TNT in addition to broadcasting college games for TNT’s coverage of the NCAA Tournament. Prior to broadcasting, Van Gundy served as the head coach for the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

Barry joins Prime Video with multifaceted NBA experience. Throughout his 14-year playing career, he won two NBA Championships and the 1996 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest as a rookie. Following retirement, he joined the Turner Sports Network in 2010 where he served in several broadcast roles. Barry returned to the team side in 2018 when he joined the San Antonio Spurs front office as Vice President of Basketball Operations, and then General Manager of the Austin Spurs. Most recently, Barry served as assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns during the 2024-25 season.

Curry has served as a color commentator for the Charlotte Hornets since 2009. During his 16-year playing career, he set several franchise records, including all-time leading scorer, with the Charlotte Hornets and was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 1993-94 season.

Hubbarth joins Prime Video from ESPN where she served as a full-time sideline reporter for NBA telecasts. Also at ESPN, she hosted the digital series Hoop Streams, providing lead-in coverage of priority NBA games. Hubbarth also served as guest host on signature ESPN shows including Get Up, SportsCenter and First Take, and has been a contributor to key basketball shows NBA Today and NBA Countdown.

Clifton has hosted Spectrum SportsNet’s studio programming since 2018. She joins Prime Video with a mix of sideline, commentor and host experience across NBA, WNBA and MLB. In 2024 she became the first woman to serve as a color analyst for a Los Angeles Lakers broadcast. Since 2017 she has served as co-host for the Road Trippin’ podcast alongside former NBA players Channing Frye, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. Prior to her broadcasting career, Clifton played basketball at the University of Toledo.

Pink has served as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports’ NFL coverage and regional network Los Angeles Clippers coverage since 2012. She brings a mix of experience from her sports broadcasting career to the NBA on Prime team, including both NBA and NFL postseason coverage as well as college football reporting and sports anchor duties.

“We are thrilled to welcome a team with extensive NBA experience and credibility at every position across our coverage. NBA on Prime will feature a mix of beloved voices, highly accomplished analysts, and some of the most respected reporters in the league,” said Jared Stacy, Global Head of Production at Prime Video Sports. “This is a group that truly loves the NBA, and we’re excited to watch them share their passion and unique insights with fans starting this fall on Prime Video.”

Prime Video’s exclusive NBA coverage tips off Friday, October 24 with an opening week double-header. Additional production details will be announced in the coming months.

What the newest additions to the NBA on Prime Broadcast Team are saying:

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Amazon broadcast team and have the opportunity to present NBA basketball at the highest level. There’s nothing like the energy of this game—the passion, the precision, the personalities – and it’s made even more special by the fans who live and breathe every moment. The NBA is a global stage where greatness unfolds nightly, and we can’t wait to help bring that story to life.” – Brent Barry, NBA on Prime Analyst

“I am feeling incredibly grateful to start this new adventure with NBA on Prime. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to celebrate the game and profession I love.” – Dell Curry, NBA on Prime Analyst

“Basketball has given me so much, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Amazon Prime Video’s outstanding NBA broadcast team. I look forward to bringing the energy and excitement of the game to audiences on this new platform.” – Allie Clifton, NBA on Prime Sideline Reporter

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Amazon family for the tip off of their NBA coverage. The NBA is the most dynamic pro sports league in the world and I’m thrilled to get the chance to experience the joy and spectacle from the ground up with Prime Video. I’m forever honored to be a part of what will be a wonderfully new era of NBA coverage on Prime Video. Humdiddlydee!” – Eric Collins, NBA on Prime Play-By-Play Announcer

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Prime Video family and be a part of telling stories and providing passionate narration of memorable moments to come in both the NBA and the W. Prime Video is building something hoop fans can truly be proud of, and I cannot wait to get started.” – Michael Grady, NBA on Prime Play-By-Play Announcer

“Joining Amazon for their debut NBA season feels both full circle and like the start of something entirely new. After more than a decade covering this league, I’m so excited to bring my passion and perspective to a platform that’s not just entering space but redefining it. What makes it even more meaningful is getting to do it alongside people I trust, admire, and have shared so many memorable moments with over the years. This is a team that’s pushing the game forward, and I’m very honored to be part of it.” – Cassidy Hubbarth, NBA on Prime Sideline Reporter

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of this new chapter between the NBA and Prime Video. As a reporter who has been close to the league for more than 13 years and a lifelong basketball fan, I’m excited for this historic launch. This is an opportunity to tell more stories, reach a broader audience, and share my energy for the game. Can’t wait to get started!” – Kristina Pink, NBA on Prime Sideline Reporter

“I am honored and excited to be joining the NBA on Prime broadcast crew. Amazon has assembled a team of several of the brightest stars in the business and I look forward to contributing to innovative, informative and entertaining NBA broadcasts. I can’t wait to get started.” – Stan Van Gundy, NBA on Prime Analyst

