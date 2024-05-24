Image Credit: World Baseball Classic, Inc.

The following was recently by World Baseball Classic, Inc. (WBCI) & Major League Baseball – Venues announced for 2026 World Baseball Classic; World Baseball Classic Returns to San Juan, Puerto Rico for First Time Since 2013; Minute Maid Park in Houston to Host World Baseball Classic Contests for First Time; First Round Games to be Played for Sixth Time at the Tokyo Dome in Japan

World Baseball Classic, Inc. (WBCI) announced the venues for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The sixth installment of the Classic, which is scheduled for March 2026, will take place at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins, in Florida; Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros, in Texas; the Tokyo Dome in Japan; and Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

loanDepot park in Miami, which became the first venue in tournament history to host games in all three rounds of a World Baseball Classic in the same year in 2023, will once again host contests in each of the three rounds in 2026, culminating with the Championship Game.

“Following a record-breaking World Baseball Classic in 2023, loanDepot park showcased that it is the home of international baseball, and we are proud to once again bring the incredible tournament back to South Florida, the go-to destination for jewel global events,” said Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman. “It is a tremendous honor to once again serve as host for all three rounds, including the prestigious final, and on behalf of our entire team and the greater Miami area I would like to express our gratitude to Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for the recognition.”

Minute Maid Park will serve as a World Baseball Classic host for the first time in the event’s history. The ballpark will become the ninth different Major League ballpark to host World Baseball Classic contests, joining Chase Field in Phoenix (2006, 2013, 2023); Petco Park in San Diego (2006, 2009, 2017); Angel Stadium in Anaheim (2006); Rogers Centre in Toronto (2009); Dolphin Stadium in Miami (2009); Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (2009, 2017); Oracle Park in San Francisco (2013); and loanDepot park in Miami (2013, 2017, 2023).

“We are excited and honored to be hosting World Baseball Classic matchups for the first time,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “Houston is a global city with the best baseball fans, and we are proud to welcome fans from across the globe to watch international competition at Minute Maid Park. Thank you to MLB, the MLBPA, and the City of Houston for their support – we are looking forward to an exciting tournament in 2026.”

The Tokyo Dome, which has hosted pools in each of the previous five World Baseball Classics (2006, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2023), will again be home to first round games in 2026. “It is a great pleasure for us to host the 2026 World Baseball Classic in Tokyo for the sixth consecutive time since the inaugural games in 2006,” said Takashi Yamada, Chief Officer, Culture and Sports Projects, Yomiuri Shimbun. “We would like to express our deepest respect to WBC Inc. for their efforts in organizing the 2026 tournament. The previous tournament in 2023, in which the Japan National Team became world champions, generated a great deal of excitement in Japan, and the increase in the number of children becoming interested in baseball was a great benefit to the baseball world. We will do our utmost to bring the excitement and inspiration of the World Baseball Classic to the world once again, and to ensure the success and development of the tournament.”

Hiram Bithorn Stadium returns as a World Baseball Classic host in 2026 after serving as a first-round venue in 2006, 2009 and 2013. “We are deeply grateful and filled with pride for being selected once again as one of the venues for the 2026 World Baseball Classic,” said Anaymir “Tuti” Muñoz, Vice President of MB Sports. “Celebrating the 20th anniversary of this prestigious tournament in Puerto Rico, where MB Sports had the honor of producing one of the rounds in 2006, is a wonderful gift for Puerto Rico. We have been at the forefront of Major League Baseball on the island for over 23 years, establishing ourselves as the country’s leading sports producer. We promise an unprecedented event that will not only honor our rich baseball history but will also mark the beginning of an exciting future. Baseball fans in Puerto Rico and around the world should be prepared for an unforgettable experience.”

“As Mayor of San Juan, I am profoundly honored that our city has been chosen to host the World Baseball Classic for the fourth time,” said Hon. Miguel Romero, Mayor of San Juan. “This decision reflects the world’s recognition of San Juan as a premier venue for global sporting events. The return of the World Baseball Classic to Puerto Rico reaffirms our city’s capacity to host major international events and our commitment to bring the best baseball in the world to our shores. We are fully prepared to deliver a top-tier experience, showcasing not only our enduring love for baseball, but also the resilient, forward-looking spirit of San Juan and Puerto Rico.”

In 2023, the field of teams expanded to 20 for the first time in the tournament’s history. The 16 teams that finished within the top four of their respective first round pools in the 2023 Classic are invited to play in 2026 and will be joined by four teams that will have advanced from the 2025 Qualifiers.

Full ticketing information for the 2026 tournament will be announced at a later date, but fans can register now at worldbaseballclassic.com to receive the most up to date information, including how to receive exclusive priority access before tickets go on sale.

The World Baseball Classic is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) as the sport’s official National Team World Championship.

