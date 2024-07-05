Vientos out of Mets’ starting lineup for tonight’s series opener in Pittsburgh

As the Mets open up a three-game set against the Pirates tonight, Mark Vientos is not in New York's starting lineup - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

A scheduled off-day for New York Mets’ 24-year-old Mark Vientos?

The Mets opted to not include their red-hot third baseman Mark Vientos in the team’s starting lineup for tonight’s series opener in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

The right-handed hitter, who entered Friday night slashing .291/.346/.568 on the season in 42 games with 11 home runs and 29 RBI, had started in each game for the Mets dating back to Sunday, June 23, which came in Chicago, while facing the Cubs.

Throughout this 10-game stretch, where the Mets recorded seven wins and three losses, Vientos played a significant factor, recording five home runs, 12 RBI, and an OPS of 1.078.

New York will go up against Pittsburgh’s flame-throwing right-hander Paul Skenes (4-0, 2.06 ERA) Friday evening, with 34-year-old José Iglesias getting the nod at third base and Vientos starting the game on the bench.

“He’s another really good arm that we’re about to face,” said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to reporters in pre-game media availability on Skenes. “It feels like the past three weeks or so, we’ve been facing a lot of good arms. He’s one of them.”

