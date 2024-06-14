WATCH: J-ROD is CLUTCH! The Mariners superstar hits a game-tying home run for his 400th career hit!

The back-to-back LatinoMVP award recipient Julio Rodríguez activated clutch mode last night in the bottom of the ninth inning - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

SEATTLE, WA — With the Seattle Mariners down to their final two outs last night against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park, trailing 2-1 in the game, Julio Rodríguez (2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year, & 2023 AL LatinoMVP) stepped up to the plate, and activated clutch mode — smacking a solo-blast to right center field, which tied the game at two a piece. The solo blast marked J-Rod’s 400th career MLB hit — becoming the third fastest player in Mariners franchise history to reach 400 career hits.

Seattle went on to lose the game 3-2 in extra innings, but with that said, J-Rod has begun to heat up in the batters box — recording 15 hits in his last 15 games.

