LOS ANGELES, CA — What a difference a year makes. On July 3, 2023, the Arizona Diamondbacks had a record of 50-35 and were in first place in the NL West, 2.5 games up on the Dodgers. They were on their way to their second World Series, where the Texas Rangers defeated them four games to one. Today, they are in fourth place in the division with a record of 41-43, 10.5 games behind the first-place Dodgers.

One of the bigger disappointments to Diamondbacks fans has been the ineffectiveness of last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, Corbin Carroll, who is batting .210 with two home runs and 23 RBI. This time last year, he was batting .296 on his way to 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 54 stolen bases. He was caught stealing only five times last season and has matched that stat of five already but only has 15 stolen bases. His incredible speed is where he earns his money, but you have to get on base to steal. Other factors have contributed to Arizona’s downward spiral this season. The Dodgers’ comeback win last night for a walk-off 6-5 win showed they have a weak bullpen, but Carroll, having probably the worst case of the sophomore jinks in the history of modern baseball, is not helping.

Tonight, the Dodgers send Gavin Stone to the mound. Talk about what a difference a year makes. He took his lumps when called up last year for spot starts. He was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA and gave up eight home runs in the eight games he pitched.

About Stone, manager Dave Roberts said, “When a player is first called up to the big leagues, it sometimes feels like you are drinking water out of a fire hose.” Stone is now 9-2 with an ERA of 2.73 and is coming off of a complete game four-hit shutout of the Chicago White Sox. He has become the the most consistent starter in the rotation until other teams figure him out, he will be trouble for opposing hitters for the remainder of 2024.

