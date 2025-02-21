Why Reggaetón Stars Are Investing In Puerto Rican Pro Basketball?

CABO ROJO, PR — With Puerto Rico getting so much worldwide attention being the epicenter of Reggaetón in the world, it’s no surprise that many Reggaetón artist here are looking for ways to diversify from their singing revenues and sports is the next logical place to invest. As such, many artists on the island are investing in franchise sports.
It was recently reported that superstar Bad Bunny was investing in a new USL franchise in Bayamón, the singer is set to invest $2.5m to get the team up and running in the near future. In addition to Bad Bunny, his record label Rimas are also rumored investors alongside baseball player Yadier Molina.
The following is an article recently published on Billboard pertaining to the other Boricua artist who has invested in sports franchises in Puerto Rico.
ARTICLE LINK: Reggaetón & Sports on Billboard.com
