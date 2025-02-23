Rebellion Against Some MLB Managers – Rebelión Contra Varios Mánagers de MLB

Guerrilla Threatens $12.1 Billion

Coral Gable, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Major Leagues are in a guerrilla war. And it is a very dangerous guerrilla war, because it is about the disobedience of players and conspiracy against the Dodgers, of Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Let’s go step by step, as The Ripper said.

Guerrilla Against the Yankees

The mediocre Marcus Stroman, a 33-year-old right-handed pitcher, who in 10 seasons has a weak record of 87-85, 3.72 and two saves, told Yankees manager Aaron Boone:

“I’m a starting pitcher! So forget your plans to send me to the bullpen, because I absolutely refuse.”

This is new. A player who refuses to accept the manager’s orders. A player who, despite his low quality, earns 18.5 million dollars this year and is signed for $18 million more for 2026.

Guerrilla Against Alex Cora

The Red Sox managed to sign one of the most interesting free agents of the period, Alex Bregman, 30 years old, with experience in nine seasons, all with the Astros, and has specialized in defending third base.

But the Dominican, 28 years old, Rafael Devers, who has played six years in the Majors with the Boston club, a good bat, very bad on defense, confronted the Puerto Rican manager, Alex Cora, telling him:

“If you think of putting me in another position, you better change your mind, because I am a third baseman. If you send me somewhere else, I will refuse to play. So, let’s see how you do it.”

But well, what is this?! It looks like rebellion, a plot against the managers. And to think that these young players are all very well paid, Devers will earn $31 million per season, until 2033. He bats .279.

And it is the players who should best take care of and defend the business of the Major Leagues, which last year produced 12.1 billion dollars in profits.

Guerrilla Against the Blue Jays

Vladimir (Greñas) Guerrero, a 25-year-old Dominican, has been a low and brutal blow against his team, the Blue Jays.

Vladimir is signed by that organization until the end of this year’s season. But he and his agents, Magnun Sports, demanded an extension of the contract. And not only that, but they set conditions, such as that they would not talk about the business any more, if it was not finalized before the first day of training.

Toronto team general manager Ross Atkins commented surrounded by reporters:

“The offer we made to Guerrero placed him among the highest paid in the Major Leagues and was for a good number of years.”

Vladimir, in addition, has been seen as very boastful, inelegant, before the organization that has him under contract. For example, he said:

“Well, now they will have to go out there, to compete with the other 29 teams.”

For this year’s season, which Vladimir will spend in a Blue Jays uniform without wanting to, they will pay him 25 million 500 thousand dollars.

And, who can believe that in the face of such a guerrilla, El Greñas will offer one hundred percent of the effort in his work for the 2025 campaign?

It is necessary to doubt it.

Guerrilla Against the Dodgers

Commissioner Bob Manfred is waging a guerrilla war against the Dodgers, because they are spending money that is impossible for most other teams.

The Dodgers will pay their players this year $389 million, $100 million or more than any other team, except the Mets, $325 million.

Manfred tries to speak out in defense of the Los Angeles club. However, “no matter how much he hides it, his face is always visible.”

Look how he arranges his words:

“The Dodgers have not violated any Rule. But there are fans from other markets who are very concerned, because their teams cannot compete with the money that the Los Angeles team has. Logically, I must pay attention when topics of this nature are raised.”

Guerrilla Amenaza 12 Mil 100 Millones de Dólares

Rebelión Contra Mánagers, Obra de Mediocres Desobedientes

Coral Gable, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las Grandes Ligas están enguerrilladas. Y es una guerrilla muy peligrosa, porque se trata de la desobediencia de peloteros y conspiración contra los Dodgers, del comisionado Rob Manfred.

Vamos por partes, como dijo El Destripador.

Guerrilla Contra Los Yankees:

El mediocre, Marcus Stroman, lanzador derecho de 33 años, quien en 10 temporadas tiene el débil récord de 87-85, 3.72 y dos salvados, le dijo al mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone:

“¡Soy pitcher abridor! Así que olvide sus planes de mandarme al bullpen, porque me niego rotundamente”.

Esto es nuevo. Un pelotero que se niega a aceptar las órdenes del mánager. Pelotero que, no obstante su baja calidad, cobra este año 18 millones 500 mil dólares y está firmado por $18 millones más para 2026.

Guerrilla Contra Alex Cora

Los Medias Rojas lograron contratar a uno de los agentes libres más interesantes del período, Alex Bregman, de 30 años, con experiencia en nueve campañas, todas con los Astros, y se ha especializado en defender la tercera base.

Pero el dominicano, de 28 años, Rafael Devers, quien ha jugado seis años en las Mayores con el club de Boston, buen bate, muy malo a la defensiva, encaró al mánager puertorriqueño, Alex Cora, diciéndole:

“Si usted piensa ponerme en otra posición, es mejor que cambie de parecer, porque yo soy tercera base. Si me manda a otra parte, me negaré a jugar. Así que, a ver cómo le hace”.

Pero bueno, ¡¿qué es esto?! Tiene aspecto de rebelión, de complot contra los mánagers. Y pensar que esos peloteritos están todos muy bien pagados, Devers cobrará $31 millones por temporada, hasta 2033. Batea para .279.

Y son los peloteros quienes mejor deberían cuidar y defender el negocio de las Grandes Ligas, que el año pasado produjo 12 mil 100 millones de dólares de utilidades.

Guerrilla Contra Los Blue Jays

Lo de Vladimir (Greñas) Guerrero, quisqueyano, de 25 años, ha sido un golpe bajo y a mansalva contra su equipo, los Blue Jays.

Vladimir está firmado por esa organización hasta terminar la temporada de este año. Pero él y sus agentes, Magnun Sports exigían una extensión del contrato. Y no solo eso, sino que fijaron condiciones, como la de que no hablarían más del negocio, si no se concretaba antes del primer día de entrenamientos.

El gerente-general del equipo de Toronto, Ross Atkins, comentó rodeado de reporteros:

“La oferta que le hicimos a Guerrero, lo ubicaban entre los mejor pagados en Grandes Ligas y era por un buen número de años”.

Vladimir, además, se ha visto muy jactancioso, poco elegante, ante la organización que lo tiene bajo contrato. Por ejemplo, dijo:

“Bueno, ahora ellos tendrán que ir por ahí, a competir con los otros 29 equipos”.

Por la temporada de este año, que Vladimir pasará uniformado de Blue Jays sin desearlo, le pagarán 25 millones 500 mil dólares.

Y, ¿quién puede creer que ante tal enguerrillamiento, El Greñas ofrecerá el ciento por ciento del esfuerzo en su labor de la campaña 2025?

Es de rigor, dudarlo.

Guerrilla Contra Los Dodgers

El comisionado, Bob Manfred, está enguerrillado frente a los Dodgers, porque están invirtiendo un dinero imposible para la mayoría de los demás equipos.

Los Dodgers pagarán a sus peloteros este año 389 millones de dólares, $100 o más millones que cualquier otro equipo, a excepción de los Mets, $325 millones.

Manfred trata de expresarse en defensa del club de Los Ángeles. Sin embargo, “por más que lo esconda, siempre se le ve el bojote”.

Miren como acomoda sus palabras:

“Los Dodgers no han violado ninguna Regla. Pero hay fanáticos de otros mercados muy preocupados, porque sus equipos no pueden competir con el dinero que tiene el equipo de Los Ángeles. Lógicamente, debo prestar atención cuando se plantean tópicos de esta índole”.

