If You Don’t Laugh Once, You Haven’t Lived Even Once – Si No Ríes Alguna Vez, No Has Vivido Ni Una Vez

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Just as horses refuse to eat artificial grass, I refuse to play on artificial grass”… Dick Allen.

“Comedy writers, comic actors and clowns have to make people laugh, even when we can only cry”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

“Old age is like a beautiful and courageous woman, who chases you, catches up with you, dominates you and you can never get rid of her”… J.V.

“The thing is not being able to, but knowing when you can be able to”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Charlie Chaplin lived 88 years, and left four sayings about life, among the most beautiful things I have read:

(1) Nothing lasts forever in this world, not even our problems.

(2) I like walking in the rain because no one can see my tears.

(3) The most wasted day in life is the day we don’t laugh.

(4) Six of the best doctors in the world: The sun, rest, exercise, diet, self-esteem, friends.

-o-o-o-

Keep them throughout your life and have fun.

If you see the moon, you will see the beauty of God

If you see the sun, you will see the power of God

If you see a mirror, you will see the best creation of God.

We are all tourists in this world, because life is just a journey.

So, live today, tomorrow may not be.

-o-o-o-

The Last Straw

The last straw for a motorcyclist is to stick his hand out to see if it is raining…

The last straw for a blind person is to be called Isee and live in Beautiful Views…

The ultimate last straw is for a mute person to tell a deaf person that a blind person is watching him.

-o-o-o-

“When you are in love, no matter how intelligent you are, the bad words spoken by your girlfriend seem like sweet love poems”… Yogi Berra.

“It ain´t over ´til it´s over”, that is, “This is not over until it is over”… Yogi Berra.

When you call the Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center, you hear a recording of his voice: “This message will not end until it is over.”

-o-o-o-

“I didn’t say all that I said”… Yogi Berra.

“It was impossible what that manager wanted, imagine!… that I think and at the same time, hit”… Yogi Berra.

“The scouts thought I was a bad ball hitter… But well, the way I hit them, for me they were very good”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Si No Ríes Alguna Vez, No Has Vivido Ni Una Vez

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Así como los caballos se niegan a comer grama artificial, yo me niego a jugar sobre grama artificial”… Dick Allen.

“Los escritores de humorismo, los actores cómicos y los payasos, tenemos que hacer reír, aún cuando nosotros solo podamos llorar”… Mario Moreno (Cantinflas).

“La vejez es como una hermosa y corajuda mujer, que te persigue, te alcanza, te domina y más nunca te la puedes quitar de encima”… J.V.

“La cosa no es poder, sino saber cuándo se puede poder”… Winston Churchill.

-o-o-o-

Charlie Chaplin vivió 88 años, y dejó cuatro dichos sobre la vida, entre las cosas más bonitas que he leído:

(1) Nada dura para siempre en este mundo, ni siquiera nuestros problemas.

(2) Me gusta caminar bajo la lluvia porque nadie puede ver mis lágrimas.

(3) El día más desperdiciado en la vida es el día en que no nos reímos.

(4) Seis de los mejores médicos del mundo: E1 sol, el descanso, el ejercicio, la dieta, el autoestima, los amigos.

-o-o-o-

Mantenlos durante toda tu vida y diviértete.

Si ves la luna, verás la belleza de Dios

Si ves el sol, verás el poder de Dios

Si ves un espejo, verás la mejor creación de Dios.

Todos somos turistas en este mundo, porque la vida es solo un viaje.

Entonces, vive hoy, mañana puede no ser.

-o-o-o-

Colmos

El colmo más chiquito es el colmillo…

El colmo de un motorizado es sacar la mano a ver si está lloviendo…

El colmo de un ciego es llamarse Casimiro y vivir en Bella Vista…

El colmo de los colmos es que un mudo le diga a un sordo que un ciego lo está mirando.

-o-o-o-

“Cuando se está enamorado, por muy inteligente que uno sea, las malas palabras pronunciadas por la novia, parecen dulces poemas de amor”… Yogi Berra.

“It ain´t over ´til it´s over”, o sea, “Esto no se acaba sino cuando se acaba”… Yogi Berra.

Cuando se llama al Yogi Berra Museum and Learning Center, se oye una grabación con su voz: “Este mensaje no se acabará sino cuando se acabe”.

-o-o-o-

“Yo no he dicho todo eso que dije”… Yogi Berra.

“Era imposible lo que ese mánager quería, ¡imagínense!… que yo pensara y la vez, bateara”… Yogi Berra.

“Los scouts opinaban que yo era bateador de bolas malas… Pero bueno, como las conectaba, para mí eran muy buenas”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5