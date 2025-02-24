Letters from the Beyond: From George Steinbrenner to Hal Steinbrenner – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De George Steinbrenner para Hal Steinbrenner

My dear son:

And I call you “dear,” because parents must love their children, even when they commit misdeeds, like this one of yours, the Yankees displaying their horrible long hair, beards, and other ways of disguising themselves now.

Hal: You have to be very square to do what you have done. You have thrown away a precious tradition of decades, which the world admired.

If I could, I would go to Yankee Stadium, take off my belt, pull down your pants, and beat you until your legs and buttocks were purple.

It will be horrible to remember the Yankees of the 21st century, with long hair, beards, sideburns, mustaches, and other surroundings.

Imagine, Hal, if we remembered Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, Aurelio Rodriguez, Mickey Mantle, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and all the others you know like that today.

Google did a poll in Cincinnati about the most beloved players. Nobody mentioned the long-haired Elly De La Cruz, no! Do you know who they named? Well, ¡those from 1975!, all without beards or long hair: Johnny Bench, Tany Pérez, Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, David Concepción, Ken Griffey, César Gerónimo, Gorge Foster, Don Gullett, Rawly Eastwick, Clay Carrol and Sparky Anderson.

In your hands, the Yankees have returned to what they were before I bought them, a losing team. Now it will be a losing team with long hair, beards and other garbage.

The fans of all baseball remember my time, 1973-2010, as one of the best on the team. I don’t think anyone thinks the same of you. You have been a failure, a tremendous failure! And I’m not just referring to the championships we haven’t won.

You are so stupid, Hal, that you don’t know what it meant for our players to show up with a very young face and head, clean, neat, visible, healthy and with good smells.

That was historical personality, self-esteem, superiority over the other 29 teams, full of costumes. The players of those 29 clubs follow the herd, now the Yankees do too. We no longer have personality, thanks to you. We are the same as everyone else, poor followers of the herd.

I fear that soon I will see you in disguise, with long hair, a beard and the rest.

Sorry, but loser and all, I still love you as always, because you are my son…

May God bless you,

Daddy George.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De George Steinbrenner para Hal Steinbrenner

Mi querido hijo:

Y te llamo “querido”, porque a los hijos hay que quererlos, aún cuando cometan fechorías, como esta tuya de que los Yankees exhiban las horribles melenas, las barbas y demás maneras de disfrazarse ahora.

Hal: Hay que tenerlas bien cuadradas para lo que has hecho. Echaste a la basura una preciosa tradición de décadas, que admiraba el mundo.

Si pudiera, iría a Yankee Stadium, me quitaría el cinturón, te bajaría los pantalones y te daría una pela, hasta dejarte las piernas y las nalgas moradas.

Será horrible recordar a los Yankees del Siglo XXI, con melenas, barbas, patillas, bigotes y demás entornos.

Imagínate, Hal, si recordáramos así hoy día a Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Phil Rizzuto, Aurelio Rodríguez, Mickey Mantle, Bernie Williams, Jorge Posada, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera y todos los demás que tú bien sabes.

Google hizo una encuesta en Cincinnati, sobre los jugadores más queridos. Nadie mencionó al melenudo Elly De La Cruz, ¡no!. ¿Sabes a quiénes nombraron?, pues a aquellos de 1975, todos sin barba ni melena:

Johnny Bench, Tany Pérez, Joe Morgan, Pete Rose, David Concepción, Ken Griffey, César Gerónimo, Gorge Foster, Don Gullett, Rawly Eastwick, Clay Carrol y Sparky Anderson.

En tus manos, los Yankees han vuelto a ser lo que eran antes de yo comprarlos, un equipo perdedor. Ahora será un equipo perdedor con melenas, barbas y demás basuras.

La fanaticada de todo el beisbol, recuerda mi época, 1973-2010, como de las mejores del equipo. No creo que de ti haya quien piense algo parecido. Has sido un fracaso, ¡tremendo fracaso!; y no me refiero solo a los campeonatos que no hemos ganado.

Eres tan torpe Hal, que ignoras lo que significaba que nuestros peloteros se presentaran con la cara y la cabeza muy juveniles, limpias, aseadas, visibles, saludables y con buenos olores.

Eso era personalidad histórica, amor propio, superioridad frente a los otros 29 equipos, llenos de disfraces. Los peloteros de esos 29 clubes, siguen al rebaño, ahora los Yankees también. Ya no tenemos personalidad, gracias a ti. Somos iguales a todos, unos pobres seguidores del rebaño.

Temo que pronto te veré disfrazado, con melena, barba y lo demás.

Lo siento, pero perdedor y todo, te sigo queriendo como siempre, porque eres mi hijo…

Qué Dios te cuide,

Papá George.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5