Brief Q&A with Blue Jays’ Steward Berroa

TAMPA, FL — In Friday’s spring training exhibition game vs. the New York Yankees, Toronto’s Steward Berroa delivered a clutch go-ahead double to right-center field to drive in Riley Tirotta and give the Blue Jays a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The 25-year-old Dominican outfielder, signing with Toronto as an international free agent in 2016, is eager to continue his progress into the 2025 season.

Over the course of his six professional seasons, debuting in MLB last June, Berroa has showcased his versatility mostly in the minor leagues, playing all three outfield positions as well as second base.

After speaking with him prior to Friday’s contest, it’s clear to say Berroa is ready to take the next step with the Blue Jays as an everyday major leaguer.

Provided below is our brief Q&A with Steward — MA: Melissa Aguirre & SB: Steward Berroa

MA: What are you most looking forward to this season?

SB: Well, really, being healthy. More than anything is (staying) healthy. Try to help the team the most that I can in the way that they most need me and try to win.

MA: How do you feel starting spring training and everything right now?

SB: Really good. Very excited, very happy, and emotional to see how the team comes together. We have new signs who are going to help the team a lot and I’m excited to do all the work together and see what could happen.

MA: Let’s do a fun question — If MySpace was still here and around, who would be in your top five friends right now?

SB: (Alejandro) Kirk, Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.), and Rafael Lantigua.

Berroa later added in “Orelvis Martínez” as his fourth and his sister as his fifth among a top five hypothetical of his MySpace friends right now. He also named his mom as one of his top two extra close friends.

