Rays Weekend vs. Red Sox and Braves

VENICE, FL — The Tampa Bay Rays finished their first weekend of Spring Training 2025 with a 4-2 win at the Braves’ Cool Today Park in what is now becoming known as Wallen Park, Florida, just south of Venice and north of the Rays’ spring home in Port Charlotte.

This came one day after dropping their home opener on Saturday, 6-4 against the Boston Red Sox.

In that Saturday game, Rays starting pitcher Jacob Waguespack gave up a run in his one inning of work when he walked shortstop David Hamilton, who then stole second. Roman Anthony was hit by a pitch and two batters later Marcelo Mayer singled to left, driving in the game’s first run.

Tampa Bay, hoping to get more offense from their catchers this year, then got just that in the second inning when Danny Jansen hit one over the left center field wall against his most recent Red Sox teammates.

Boston centerfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, a finalist for the 2024 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year, answered with a homer in the top of the third, 2-1 BoSox.

Trayce Thompson added a two-run home run in the fourth, and it stayed 4-1 Boston until the bottom of the seventh.

Tampa Bay caught up then, with Yovanny Cruz pitching for the Red Sox. Speedster Chandler Simpson, replacing Jonny Deluca in centerfield for the Rays, led off by beating out a bouncer to third base for an infield hit. Simpson, who had just made a spectacular outstretched diving catch off the bat of Red Sox DH Mayer in the top of the inning, had notably stolen 104 bases last season in the minor leagues, and 94 in 2023.

Tristan Peters singled to right, Willy Vasquez doubled to right to drive in one and Tres Barrera pinch hit a two-run double to left to make it 4-4.

But that was it offensively for the Rays. And with Jack Hartman pitching in ninth, Boston’s Tyler McDonough was hit by a pitch, and Tyler Miller hit one to the deck over the right-center field wall. 6-4 Red Sox.

Tampa Bay didn’t score in the bottom of the inning…

Sunday’s game brought better news for the Rays. Third baseman Junior Caminero led off the top of the second with a walk. After first baseman Curtis Mead’s single, Caminero came in to score on a Kameron Misner fielder’s choice. Caminero homered to left in the next inning.

Tampa Bay added two more in the fifth when Christopher Morel walked, Josh Lowe doubled him home and then scored on a single from Mead. Atlanta scored on an eighth inning home run by veteran catcher Sandy Leon, and added one more in the ninth on an RBI double to the left center field alley by Conner Capel. The final was Rays 4, Braves 2.

Starting pitcher for Atlanta, Ian Anderson had not appeared in a major league since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2023. He gave up the first Rays run and took the loss.

The Braves head to Sarasota tomorrow, Monday February 24th, to play the Orioles, while the Rays host the Twins in Charlotte Sports Park.

