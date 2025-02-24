First Time Fans Vote For LatinoMVP

Image Credit: Latino Sports

CABO ROJO, PR — During the recent ‘Puerto Rico Challenge’ Division 1 college baseball tournament, held in Caguas and Ponce, Latino Sports had the opportunity to engage with fans and invite them to vote for the prestigious LatinoMVP awards. While our outreach was limited to Ponce — where I attended each game — we were still able to gather valuable fan input.

The idea originated from our friend and longtime Latino Sports collaborator, Jorge Medina, the principal architect behind the tournament. Jorge suggested that we set up a table alongside other vendors at the stadium, allowing us to distribute official ballots and invite fans to vote.

At first, I hesitated, as we weren’t initially prepared to participate in this capacity. My primary goal was to help promote this groundbreaking event in Puerto Rico. However, after some thought — and with the encouragement of Jorge’s dynamic assistants, Letty and Adeline, two dedicated young women from the Bronx — I decided to move forward. They even helped secure a local printer who produced a banner within 48 hours. With their enthusiasm and support, I figured, why not?

This marked the first time in the 35-year history of the LatinoMVP awards that fans were given a voice in selecting the best Latino players in baseball. Traditionally, these awards are decided by members of the Latino Sports Writers & Broadcasters Association (LSWBA)—a group of Latino and non-Latino professionals who cover the sport. They vote on the top players in the following categories:

LatinoMVP Player of the Year

LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year

LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer of the Year

LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

The results of this special, unofficial fan vote for the 2024 LatinoMVP awards are as follows:

LatinoMVP

National League – NY Mets, Francisco Lindor received 99% of the votes. Teoscar Hernández received 1%.

American League – NY Yankees (Now NY Mets) Juan Soto received 70% of the vote. Astros, Yordan Alvarez received 20%, Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero and Red Sox José Ramirez both received 5% of the vote.

LatinoMVP Pitcher

National League NY Mets, Luis Severino received 75% of the vote. Phillies, Cristopher Sánchez received 15% followed by Brewers, Freddy Peralta who received 10%.

American League Blue Jays, José Berrios received 80%. Royals Seth Lugo received 15%, Twins Pablo López 3% and Astros Framber Valdéz received 2%.

LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer

National League – Reds, Alexis Díaz received 89% of the vote. Angels/Phillies Carlos Esteves (now Royals), Braves Raisel Iglesias and Padres Robert Suárez each received 4%.

American League – Guardians Emmanuel Clase and Twins Jhoan Durán each received 40% while Red Sox Kenley Jansen and Mariners Andrés Muñoz each received 10%

LatinoMVP Rookie

National League – Dodgers, Andy Pages received 31% of the vote. Miami Dolphins, Otto López received 30%. Milwaukee Brewers Jackson Chourio received 29%, Arizona Diamondbacks Justin Martinez and Milwaukee Brewers Joey Ortiz each received 5%

American League – Yankees Luis Gil received 85%. Red Sox Wilyer Abreu and Yankees Austin Wells received 7% and Red Sox Ceddanne Rafaela received 1%.

