They Ask that Rafael Devers Be Fired – Piden que Boten a Rafael Devers

“Love your mother-in-law… because baby-sitters are getting paid too much”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write me, please send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “What decision would you make if you were the owner of the Red Sox, in the face of Rafael Devers refusing to give up third base to Alex Bregman?”

Friend Beto: No decision, because I would never have hired Devers. He is very deficient defensively.

Fellow journalist Levy Benshimol from Caracas says: “These cases of rebelling baseball players are resolved by applying discipline: whoever does not agree with the rules that the manager wants to impose, goes home, and the rebels will see that the money is worth more than their position.”

Friend Levy: And from his house he will sue the team and win the lawsuit, because the teams never wins.

Freddy Torres A. from Caracas asks: “Why does ESPN no longer broadcast Major League Baseball?”

Friend Fred: The viewers got tired of the disgusting appearance of the long-haired and bearded baseball players. And the advertisers are gone. Fox will also leave.

Ruperto Buendía, from Los Mochis, asks: “How much did the Yankees pay Roger Maris in 1961, when he surpassed Babe Ruth’s record of 60 home runs in a season?”

Amigo Peto: $32,000 for the season.

Guillermo Martínez, from Cabimas, asks: “How many times was Luis Aparicio on the disabled list? I understand that he was very healthy.”

Amigo Memo: Aparicio was selected to 14 All-Star Games, and did not play in one due to a broken finger. He was only placed on the disabled list three times.

Carlos González, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Why don’t pitchers wear helmets, since several have been hit by batted balls?”

Amigo Chalo: It is not mandatory, but whoever wants to wear it can wear it. And it doesn’t bother at all, just like the cap.

Fernando Díaz, from Hermosillo, asks: “Will the Dodgers pay Roki Sasaki more than Shohei Ohtani?”

Amigo Nando: Nobody knows. We will know when he reaches the age to sign his contract.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos (Sports unite us again).

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Piden que Boten a Rafael Devers

“Adora a tu suegra… porque las `baby-sitters´están cobrando mucho”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, manda tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad donde estás.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Qué decisión tomarías si fueras dueño de los Medias Rojas, ante Rafael Devers negándose a entregar la tercera base a Alex Bregman?” Amigo Beto: Ninguna decisión, porque yo nunca hubiera contratado a Devers. Es muy deficiente a la defensiva.

El compañero periodista, Levy Benshimol, de Caracas, opina: “Esos casos de los peloteros enguerrillados se resuelven aplicando la disciplina: quien no esté de acuerdo con las normas que el mánager quiere imponer, se va para su casa , y los enguerrillados verán que más valen los billetes, que su postura”.

Amigo Levy: Y desde su casa demandará al equipo y ganará la demanda, porque nunca las gana el equipo.

Freddy Torres A. de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué ESPN ya no transmite más Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Fred: Los televidentes se cansaron del aspecto asqueroso de los peloteros melenudos y barbones. Y se acabaron los anunciantes. Fox también se irá.

Ruperto Buendía, de Los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Cuánto le pagaron los Yankees a Roger Maris en 1961, cuando superó el récord de Babe Ruth, de los 60 jonrones en una temporada?

Amigo Peto: 32 mil dólares por la campaña.

Guillermo Martínez, de Cabimas, pregunta: “¿Cuántas veces estuvo Luis Aparicio en la lista de los lesionados? Tengo entendido que fue muy sano”.

Amigo Memo: Aparicio fue seleccionado para 14 Juegos de Estrellas, y no asistió a uno por fractura de un dedo. Solo tres veces fue llevado la lista de los lesionados.

Carlos González, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Por qué los lanzadores no usan cascos, ya que varios han sido golpeados por pelotas bateadas?”

Amigo Chalo: No es obligatorio, pero quien lo quiera usar, puede usarlo. Y no molesta nada, igual que la gorra.

Fernando Díaz, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Le pagarán los Dodgers a Roki Sasaki, más que a Shohei Ohtani?”

Amigo Nando: Nadie lo sabe. Lo sabremos cuando llegue a la edad de firmar su contrato.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5