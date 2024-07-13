Willie Calhoun’s walk-off HR wins it in 10 for inspired Angels

Angels celebrate Willie Calhoun's walk-off heroics on Friday night in Anaheim - Image Credit: MLB

ANAHEIM, CA — The Angels look to recover from last night’s 11-0 pounding by the Mariners. They sent out their number-one starter, All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson, to see if he could silence the red-hot bats of the AL West leaders. But just like last night, the Mariners scored in the first inning on a two-run, 378-foot line drive home run to right field off the bat of 2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year and AL LatinoMVP for 2023, Julio Rodríguez, of Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic.

The Angels answered right back when Willie Calhoun parked a 381-foot two-run home run into the right field bleachers. But then, in the third inning, Anderson served up another two-run home run. This time to Seattle’s catcher, Cal Raleigh. It was Raleigh’s third home run in his last two games and his twentieth this season. The Angels would tie it up in the bottom of the fourth inning. The score would remain tied at 4-4 until the tenth inning. The Mariners managed to knock in the ‘Ghost Runner’ on a one-out double by DH Mitch Garver, giving Seattle a 5-4 lead.

With the Angel’s “Ghost Runner” on second base in the bottom of the tenth inning, Calhoun hit the second pitch he saw from reliever Justin Voth, a 409-foot bomb into the right-center field bleachers to give the Angels a much-needed walk-off 6-5 win.

This time the 31,243 fans who stayed to the end went home happier than last night. Maybe it was the luck of the cork hat giveaway that magically allowed Calhoun to be the hero tonight, or maybe it was the magic of manager Ron Washington, who is one of the best motivators in baseball.

The 2024 version of the Angels is not there yet, but Washington is slowly molding them into big-league players who will not quit. Tonight was a good example of the progress Washington and his staff have been making with these players. It’s a slow process that this organization is willing to go through. Tomorrow will be game three of four for these two teams before they head into the All-Star break.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports