The following was announced by the Houston Astros – Astros Celebrate 713 Day with Lotería Collection at Astros Team Store; The limited-edition collection with New Era, ‘47 Brand and Reyn Spooner is available exclusively at the Astros Team Store

The Houston Astros are celebrating 713 Day on Saturday, July 13, by launching a limited edition Lotería program with New Era, ’47 Brand and Reyn Spooner which recognizes and celebrates the Hispanic culture and heritage of Houston.

The Astros are launching the collection on Saturday, July 13 in honor of 713 Day, with the Center Field Team Store open from 7:13 a.m. – 12 p.m. to sell the exclusive product.

Breakfast tacos and agua frescas will be provided for those shopping (while supplies last), beginning at 7:13 a.m.

Mariachi Luna Llena will also perform live from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The team store will reopen at 1 p.m. to sell the limited collection to ticketed fans attending the 3:10 p.m. CT game against the Texas Rangers.

Below are more details on the collection:

La Caja de Jugo – This green and orange New Era cap features the Los Astros font on the front of the hat and has a side patch of the Clock Tower at Minute Maid Park, also known as “The Juice Box.” The side patch is from the custom artwork in our Lotería card deck. The caps are available in both fitted and SnapBack. There is also a matching ’47 Brand tee shirt.

El Tren – This maroon and pink New Era cap features the early 2000’s Open Star logo on the front of the hat and has a side patch of the iconic train from Minute Maid Park. The side patch is from the custom artwork in our Lotería card deck. The caps are available in both fitted and SnapBack. There is also a matching ’47 Brand tee shirt.

La Octava Maravilla – This cream and green New Era cap features the original jersey font of the Astros Shooting Star on the front of the hat and has a side patch of the Astrodome, also known as the 8th Wonder of the World. The side patch is from the custom artwork in our Lotería card deck. The caps are available in both fitted and SnapBack. There is also a matching ’47 Brand tee shirt.

El Jonrón Espectacular – This white and blue New Era cap features the late 90’s Shooting Star logo on the front of the hat and has a side patch of the Home Run Spectacular, which was the groundbreaking video salute in the Astrodome when an Astros player hit a long ball. The side patch is front the custom artwork in our Lotería card deck. The caps are available in both fitted and SnapBack. There is also a matching ’47 Brand tee shirt.

El Ganador – This cream and orange New Era cap with four patches on the front of the cap features the current H Star logo on the side of the cap. The special box comes with a custom Lotería Astros game which includes custom artwork for the playing cards and tablets. The four images of the cards on the front of the cap represent the four tiles that you need to win the game, which is genesis for the caps name, “El Ganador”, which translates to “The Winner”. The cards featured on the cap are the 2017 World Series Ring, the 2022 World Series Ring, the Pennants from our League Championships and World Series Championships that fly over Minute Maid Park and the two World Series Trophies. The caps are available in SnapBack only. This hat is extremely limited edition, only 300 available.

Reyn Spooner Loteria Button Down Shirt – The custom button-down shirt from the premier vendor in the Hawaiian Shirt genre, the piece features the custom card artwork from our Lotería game.

